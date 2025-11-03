Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Oktober 2025

Jazz-Charts
HomeHomeRezensionen & NewsRezensionen & News

Jazz-Charts Oktober 2025

Mit Till Brönner, Norah Jones, Ike Quebec, Laufey, Triosence, Miles Davis, Keith Jarrett, Charles Lloyd, Makaya Mccraven, Michael Bublé, Bobby Hutcherson, Tord Gustavsen Trio, Tingvall Trio u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2025
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2025
03.11.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.10. – 30.10.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Oktober 2025 veröffentlicht.
  1. Till Brönner – Italia
  2. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  3. Ike Quebec - The Complete Blue Note 45 Sessions
  4. Laufey – Bewitched
  5. Triosence – Stories Of Life
  6. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  7. Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert
  8. Charles Lloyd - Figure In Blue
  9. Keith Jarrett, Paul Motian, Gary Peacock – At The Deer Head Inn 
  10. Makaya McCraven – Off The Record
  11. Michael Bublé – It’s Time
  12. Bobby Hutcherson – Montara
  13. Nils Petter Molvaer – Khmer
  14. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
  15. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme Live In Seattle
  16. Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
  17. John McLaughlin – Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2022
  18. Tord Gustavsen – Changing Places
  19. Chet Baker – Chet Baker Sings
  20. Tingvall Trio – Pax
 
 
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2025
ImpressumDatenschutzKontaktNewsletterGewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen