Jazz-Charts Oktober 2025
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2025
Mit Till Brönner, Norah Jones, Ike Quebec, Laufey, Triosence, Miles Davis, Keith Jarrett, Charles Lloyd, Makaya Mccraven, Michael Bublé, Bobby Hutcherson, Tord Gustavsen Trio, Tingvall Trio u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2025
03.11.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.10. – 30.10.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Oktober 2025 veröffentlicht.
Till Brönner – Italia
Norah Jones –
Come Away With Me
Ike Quebec -
The Complete Blue Note 45 Sessions
Laufey – Bewitched
Triosence – Stories Of Life
Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
Keith Jarrett – Th
e Köln Conc
ert
Charles Lloyd -
Figure In Blue
Keith Jarrett, Paul Motian, Gary Peacock – At The Deer Head Inn
Makaya McCraven – Off The Record
Michael Bublé – It’s Time
Bobby Hutcherson – Montara
Nils Petter Molvaer – Khmer
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme Live In Seattle
Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
John McLaughlin – Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2022
Tord Gustavsen – Changing Places
Chet Baker – Chet Baker Sings
Tingvall Trio – Pax
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Ike Quebec: The Complete Blue Note 45 Sessions (Tone Poet Vinyl - 3LP-Set)
Blue Note Tone Poet Serie
Ike Quebec: The Complete Blue Note 45 Sessions
Ike Quebec
The Köln Concert (LP)
Keith Jarrett
The Köln Concert (CD)
ECM Sounds
Figure In Blue (Exclusive Red 2LP + signed Art Card)
Charles Lloyd
Figure In Blue (2LP)
Charles Lloyd
Figure In Blue (CD)
Charles Lloyd
At the Deer Head Inn - The Complete Recordings (Limited Edition)
Keith Jarrett
Bobby Hutcherson: Montara (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Serie
I Put A Spell On You (60th Anniversary / Exkl. Spellbound Splatter Vinyl)
Nina Simone
A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle
John Coltrane
Tord Gustavsen Trio: Changing Places (Luminessence Series)
Tord Gustavsen
Chet Baker Sings (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Serie
