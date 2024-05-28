Jazz Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Mai 2024

Jazz-Charts Mai 2024

Mit Kamasi Washington, Laufey, Quadro Nuevo, Donald Byrd, Bobby Hutcherson, Brad Mehldau, Charles Lloyd, Sonny Rollins, Alice Coltrane u. a.
03.06.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.05. – 30.05.2024 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai 2024 veröffentlicht.
  1. Fearless Movement – Kamasi Washington
  2. Bewitched – Laufey
  3. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  4. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  5. Happy Deluxe – Quadro Nuevo
  6. It‘s Time – Michael Bublé
  7. Byrd’s Eye View – Donald Byrd
  8. I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
  9. Total Eclipse – Bobby Hutcherson
  10. After Bach II – Brad Mehldau
  11. The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow – Charles Lloyd
  12. Love Affair – Sophie Zelmani
  13. Everything I Know About Love – Laufey
  14. Blue Hour – Stanley Turrentine & The Three Sounds
  15. The Carnegie Hall Concert 1971 (Live) – Alice Coltrane
  16. The Complete Night At The ‘Village Vanguard’ – Sonny Rollins
  17. Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace – Shabaka
  18. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  19. Guitar Forms – Kenny Burrell
  20. Swingin': Live At The Church In Tulsa – Taj Mahal
 
Start
News und Rezensionen
