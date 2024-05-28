Jazz Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Mai 2024
Jazz Charts
Jazz-Charts Mai 2024
Mit Kamasi Washington, Laufey, Quadro Nuevo, Donald Byrd, Bobby Hutcherson, Brad Mehldau, Charles Lloyd, Sonny Rollins, Alice Coltrane u. a.
Jazz-Charts Mai 2024
03.06.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.05. – 30.05.2024 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai 2024 veröffentlicht.
Fearless Movement – Kamasi Washington
Bewitched – Laufey
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Happy Deluxe – Quadro Nuevo
It‘s Time – Michael Bublé
Byrd’s Eye View – Donald Byrd
I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
Total Eclipse – Bobby Hutcherson
After Bach II – Brad Mehldau
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow – Charles Lloyd
Love Affair – Sophie Zelmani
Everything I Know About Love – Laufey
Blue Hour – Stanley Turrentine & The Three Sounds
The Carnegie Hall Concert 1971 (Live) – Alice Coltrane
The Complete Night At The ‘Village Vanguard’ – Sonny Rollins
Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace – Shabaka
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
Guitar Forms – Kenny Burrell
Swingin': Live At The Church In Tulsa – Taj Mahal
Donald Byrd: Byrd's Eye View (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Bobby Hutcherson: Total Eclipse (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (Ltd. Excl. Transparent Curaçao Blue 2LP + White Label 2LP + Signed Art Card)
Charles Lloyd
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (Ltd. Excl. Transparent Curaçao Blue 2LP)
Charles Lloyd
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (2LP)
Charles Lloyd
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow
Charles Lloyd
The Carnegie Hall Concert (1971) (2LP)
Alice Coltrane
The Carnegie Hall Concert (1971) (2CD)
Alice Coltrane
Sonny Rollins: Complete Night At The Village Vanguard (Tone Poet Vinyl Triple-Gatefold 3LP)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
The Complete Night At The Village Vanguard (2CD)
Sonny Rollins
Perceive its Beauty, Acknowledge its Grace (LP)
Shabaka
Perceive its Beauty, Acknowledge its Grace
Shabaka
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Kenny Burrell: Guitar Forms (Acoustic Sounds LP)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
