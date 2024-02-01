Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Januar 2024
Menü
Menü
Home
Rezensionen & News
Store
Musik
Künstler
Videos
Termine
Labels
Service
Impressum
Datenschutz
Explore the World of JazzEcho:
Website
Store
Newsletter
Menü
Jazz Charts
Home
Home
Rezensionen & News
Rezensionen & News
Jazz Charts Januar 2024
Mit Norah Jones, Yussef Dayes, Kinga Glyk, Michael Bublé, Laufey, Ambrose Akinmusire, Hania Rani, Melody Gardot u. a.
Jazz-Charts Januar 2024
05.02.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 29.12.2023 – 01.02.2024 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Januar 2024 veröffentlicht.
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
Real Life – Kinga Glyk
It’s Time – Michael Bublé
Midnight Creeper – Lou Donaldson
Night And The City – Charlie Haden
Elles – Youn Sun Nah
Bewitched – Laufey
I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Owl Song – Ambrose Akinmusire
Somethin' Else – Cannonball Adderley
Poly-Currents – Elvin Jones
Ghosts – Hania Rani
Uncle John’s Band – John Scofield, Vicente Archer & Bill Stewart
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
Blue Train – John Coltrane
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Lou Donaldson: Midnight Creeper (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Elvin Jones: Poly-Currents (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Charlie Haden & Kenny Barron: Night And The City (2LP)
Various Artists
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Cannonball Adderley: Somethin' Else (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Uncle John's Band
John Scofield
Uncle John's Band (LP)
John Scofield
Sunset In The Blue (Deluxe Ed. + Bonustracks)
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue (LP)
Melody Gardot
The Köln Concert
Keith Jarrett
The Köln Concert (LP)
Keith Jarrett
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (2CD)
John Coltrane
Blue Train (Tone Poet Vinyl - Mono LP)
John Coltrane
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (Tone Poet Vinyl - Stereo 2LP)
John Coltrane
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz Charts Januar 2024
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kontakt
Newsletter
Gewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen