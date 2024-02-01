Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Januar 2024

Jazz Charts Januar 2024

Mit Norah Jones, Yussef Dayes, Kinga Glyk, Michael Bublé, Laufey, Ambrose Akinmusire, Hania Rani, Melody Gardot u. a.
05.02.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 29.12.2023 – 01.02.2024 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Januar 2024 veröffentlicht.
  1. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  2. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  3. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  4. Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
  5. Real Life – Kinga Glyk
  6. It’s Time – Michael Bublé
  7. Midnight Creeper – Lou Donaldson
  8. Night And The City – Charlie Haden
  9. Elles – Youn Sun Nah
  10. Bewitched – Laufey
  11. I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
  12. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  13. Owl Song – Ambrose Akinmusire
  14. Somethin' Else – Cannonball Adderley
  15. Poly-Currents – Elvin Jones
  16. Ghosts – Hania Rani
  17. Uncle John’s Band – John Scofield, Vicente Archer & Bill Stewart
  18. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
  19. The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
  20. Blue Train – John Coltrane
