Jazz-Charts September 2022

Mit John Coltrane, Al Di Meola, Joshua Redman, Julian Lage, The Comet Is Coming u. a.
04.10.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 02.09. – 29.09.2022.hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Blue Train – John Coltrane
  2. Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  3. That’s What Happened 1982–1985: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7 – Miles Davis
  4. LongGone EP – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
  5. Ella & Louis Again – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
  6. View With A Room – Julian Lage
  7. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  8. Could We Be More – Kokoroko
  9. In These Times – Makaya Mccraven
  10. Idole – Peter Kraus
  11. Live In Paris – Diana Krall
  12. Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam – The Comet Is Coming
  13. Entre eux deux – Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
  14. I’m All For You – Joe Lovano
  15. Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez & Ronnie Cuber feat. WDR Big Band
  16. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  17. Dream Band Live In Concert – Wolfgang Haffner
  18. The Next Door – Julia Hülsmann Quartet
  19. We Get Requests – The Oscar Peterson Trio
  20. Step On Step – Charles Stepney
