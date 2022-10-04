Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts September 2022
Jazz-Charts September 2022
Mit John Coltrane, Al Di Meola, Joshua Redman, Julian Lage, The Comet Is Coming u. a.
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 02.09. – 29.09.2022.hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September 2022 veröffentlicht.
Blue Train – John Coltrane
Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
That’s What Happened 1982–1985: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7 – Miles Davis
LongGone EP – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Ella & Louis Again – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
View With A Room – Julian Lage
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Could We Be More – Kokoroko
In These Times – Makaya Mccraven
Idole – Peter Kraus
Live In Paris – Diana Krall
Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam – The Comet Is Coming
Entre eux deux – Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
I’m All For You – Joe Lovano
Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez & Ronnie Cuber feat. WDR Big Band
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Dream Band Live In Concert – Wolfgang Haffner
The Next Door – Julia Hülsmann Quartet
We Get Requests – The Oscar Peterson Trio
Step On Step – Charles Stepney
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (Tone Poet Vinyl - Stereo 2LP)
John Coltrane
Blue Train (Tone Poet Vinyl - Mono LP)
John Coltrane
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (2CD)
John Coltrane
Ella & Louis Again (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
View With A Room (Excl. White LP)
Julian Lage
View With A Room (LP)
Julian Lage
View With A Room
Julian Lage
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam (UIN Excl. Transparent Orange LP)
Shabaka Hutchings
Live In Paris (LP)
Diana Krall
The Comet Is Coming: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam (Ltd. Excl. Clear LP)
Shabaka Hutchings
The Comet Is Coming: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam (LP)
Shabaka Hutchings
The Comet Is Coming: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
Shabaka Hutchings
Entre eux deux (LP)
Melody Gardot
Entre eux deux
Melody Gardot
Joe Lovano: I'm All For You (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
The Next Door
ECM Sounds
Oscar Peterson Trio: We Get Requests (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
