Jazz Charts | News | Jazz-Charts April 2024
Menü
Menü
Home
Rezensionen & News
Store
Musik
Künstler
Videos
Termine
Labels
Service
Impressum
Datenschutz
Explore the World of JazzEcho:
Website
Store
Newsletter
Menü
Jazz Charts
Home
Home
Rezensionen & News
Rezensionen & News
Jazz-Charts April 2024
Mit Alice Coltrane, Charles Lloyd, Sonny Rollins, Shabaka, Bill Frisell, Jacob Collier u. a.
Jazz-Charts April 2024
06.05.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.03. – 02.05.24 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat April 2024 veröffentlicht.
Bewitched – Laufey
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow – Charles Lloyd
The Carnegie Hall Concert 1971 (Live) – Alice Coltrane
Happy Deluxe – Quadro Nuevo
The Complete Night At The ‘Village Vanguard’ – Sonny Rollins
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace – Shabaka
It’s Time – Michael Bublé
Interludes – Emil Brandqvist Trio
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
Orchestras (Live) – Bill Frisell
I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
Silver’s Serenade – Horace Silver
Night Lights – Gerry Mulligan
Life Time – Anthony Williams
Everything I Know About Love – Laufey
Silent, Listening - Fred Hersch
Liquid Spirit – Gregory Porter
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow
Charles Lloyd
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (2LP)
Charles Lloyd
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (Ltd. Excl. Transparent Curaçao Blue 2LP)
Charles Lloyd
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (Ltd. Excl. Transparent Curaçao Blue 2LP + White Label 2LP + Signed Art Card)
Charles Lloyd
The Carnegie Hall Concert (1971) (2CD)
Alice Coltrane
The Carnegie Hall Concert (1971) (2LP)
Alice Coltrane
Sonny Rollins: Complete Night At The Village Vanguard (Tone Poet Vinyl Triple-Gatefold 3LP)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
The Complete Night At The Village Vanguard (2CD)
Sonny Rollins
Djesse Vol. 4
Jacob Collier
Djesse Vol. 4 (LP)
Jacob Collier
Djesse Vol. 4 (Ltd. Excl. Orange 2LP)
Jacob Collier
Perceive its Beauty, Acknowledge its Grace
Shabaka
Perceive its Beauty, Acknowledge its Grace (LP)
Shabaka
Orchestras (2CD)
Bill Frisell
Orchestras (2LP)
Bill Frisell
Orchestras (Ltd. Excl. 3LP mit drittem Album)
Bill Frisell
Orchestras (Ltd. Excl. 3LP mit drittem Album + White Label + Signed Art Card)
Bill Frisell
Anthony Williams: Life Time (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Horace Silver: Silver's Serenade (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Gerry Mulligan: Night Lights (Acoustic Sounds LP)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Silent, Listening
ECM Sounds
Silent, Listening (LP)
ECM Sounds
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Liquid Spirit (10th Anniversary Ltd. Ed. 3LP)
Gregory Porter
Come Away With Me
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts April 2024
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kontakt
Newsletter
Gewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen