Jazz-Charts April 2024

Mit Alice Coltrane, Charles Lloyd, Sonny Rollins, Shabaka, Bill Frisell, Jacob Collier u. a.
06.05.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.03. – 02.05.24 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat April 2024 veröffentlicht.
  1. Bewitched – Laufey
  2. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  3. The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow – Charles Lloyd
  4. The Carnegie Hall Concert 1971 (Live) – Alice Coltrane
  5. Happy Deluxe – Quadro Nuevo
  6. The Complete Night At The ‘Village Vanguard’ – Sonny Rollins
  7. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  8. Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
  9. Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace – Shabaka
  10. It’s Time – Michael Bublé
  11. Interludes – Emil Brandqvist Trio
  12. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  13. Orchestras (Live) – Bill Frisell
  14. I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
  15. Silver’s Serenade – Horace Silver
  16. Night Lights – Gerry Mulligan
  17. Life Time – Anthony Williams
  18. Everything I Know About Love – Laufey
  19. Silent, Listening - Fred Hersch
  20. Liquid Spirit – Gregory Porter
 
