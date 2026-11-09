Jazz-Charts Oktober 2026 - Jazz-Charts | JazzEcho

Jazz-Charts Oktober 2026
Mit Meshell Ndegeocello, Norah Jones, Ezra Collective, Miles Davis, Laufey, Dave Holland, Frank Sinatra, Jakob Manz, Keith Jarrett, Tokunbo, John Coltrane, Nina Simone, Michael Wollny, Rymden, Nils Landgren u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2026
09.11.2026
Für den Oktober 2026 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen zwischen dem 02. Oktober und 05. November 2026 die folgenden offiziellen Jazz-Charts ermittelt:
- Meshell Ndegeocello – Synonym
- Norah Jones - Come Away With Me
- Ezra Collective – Here Because Of Hope
- Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
- Laufey – Bewitched
- Dave Holland – Freedom Call: Prism – Freedom
- Frank Sinatra – Sinatra At The Sands
- Jakob Manz – Supernova – Live At Alte Oper Frankfurt
- Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert
- Tokunbo – Lost & Found
- John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
- Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
- Michael Wollny – Eine Winterreise
- Dave Brubeck – Time Out
- Rymden – Today May Be Tomorrow
- Nils Landgren – Nils Landgren 70 – Jazz At Berlin Philharmonic XIX
- Emile Parisien, Yaron Herman & Prabhu Edouard – Floating
- John Coltrane – Blue Train
- Dorothy Ashby – Afro-Harping
- Frank Sinatra – The World We Knew