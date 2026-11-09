Jazz-Charts Oktober 2026 - Jazz-Charts | JazzEcho

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Jazz-Charts Oktober 2026

Mit Meshell Ndegeocello, Norah Jones, Ezra Collective, Miles Davis, Laufey, Dave Holland, Frank Sinatra, Jakob Manz, Keith Jarrett, Tokunbo, John Coltrane, Nina Simone, Michael Wollny, Rymden, Nils Landgren u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2026
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2026
09.11.2026

Für den Oktober 2026 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen zwischen dem 02. Oktober und 05. November 2026 die folgenden offiziellen Jazz-Charts ermittelt:

  1. Meshell Ndegeocello – Synonym
  2. Norah Jones - Come Away With Me
  3. Ezra Collective – Here Because Of Hope
  4. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  5. Laufey – Bewitched
  6. Dave Holland – Freedom Call: Prism – Freedom
  7. Frank Sinatra – Sinatra At The Sands
  8. Jakob Manz – Supernova – Live At Alte Oper Frankfurt
  9. Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert
  10. Tokunbo – Lost & Found
  11. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
  12. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
  13. Michael Wollny – Eine Winterreise
  14. Dave Brubeck – Time Out
  15. Rymden – Today May Be Tomorrow
  16. Nils Landgren – Nils Landgren 70 – Jazz At Berlin Philharmonic XIX
  17. Emile Parisien, Yaron Herman & Prabhu Edouard – Floating
  18. John Coltrane – Blue Train
  19. Dorothy Ashby – Afro-Harping
  20. Frank Sinatra – The World We Knew

 

Meshell Ndegeocello - Synonym (LP)
Synonym (2LP)
2. Okt. 2026
Meshell Ndegeocello - Synonym
Synonym
2. Okt. 2026
Meshell Ndegeocello - Synonym (Green 2LP+AC)
Synonym (Excl. Green 2LP + sign. AC)
2. Okt. 2026
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Edition)
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
29. Apr. 2022
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Come Away With Me
29. Apr. 2022
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Deluxe Edition)
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
20. Mai 2022
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Edition)
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
29. Apr. 2022
The Köln Concert (50th Anniversary) Ltd. 2LP
The Köln Concert (50th Anniversary) Ltd. Ed. 2LP
12. Dez. 2025
The Köln Concert (2LP)
The Köln Concert (LP)
25. Juni 2010
John Coltrane - A Love Supreme (Cassette Product Shot)
A Love Supreme (Musikkassette)
24. Apr. 2026
John Coltrane - A Love Supreme: Mono Edition
A Love Supreme: Mono Edition (Ltd. Ed. LP)
10. Okt. 2025
John Coltrane "A Love Supreme" (60th Anniversary Diamond Clear Vinyl)
A Love Supreme (Excl. Clear LP + Prägedruck-Gatefold)
7. Feb. 2025
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You (Blue LP)
I Put A Spell On You (Ltd. exkl. blue Vinyl)
13. März 2026
John Coltrane - Blue Train (Blue Note Essentials / Ltd. Blue LP)
John Coltrane: Blue Train (Blue Note Essentials / Ltd. Blue Ed.)
18. Sep. 2026
Afro-Harping (Excl. Clear 2LP)
Afro-Harping (Deluxe Edition Excl. Clear 2LP)
27. Sep. 2024
Afro-Harping (Deluxe Edition)
Afro-Harping (Deluxe Edition)
27. Sep. 2024
The World We Knew
The World We Knew
27. Juli 2010

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