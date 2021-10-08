Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts September 2021
Jazz-Charts September 2021
Mit Pat Metheny, Nils Petter Molvaer, Marcin Wasilewski, Martin Tingvall, Herbie Hancock, Charles Pasi u. a.
08.10.2021
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03. – 30.09.2021 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September 2021 veröffentlicht.
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) – Pat Metheny
Stitches – Nils Petter Molvaer
Maiden Voyage – Herbie Hancock
Cat – Hiroshi Suzuki
En attendant – Marcin Wasilewski Trio
When Light Returns – Martin Tingvall
Trio ’64 – Bill Evans
Out To Lunch – Eric Dolphy
Midnight Blue – Kenny Burrell
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
Moanin' – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Die Reaktion – The Last Jazz, Vol. II – Helge Schneider
Web Max – Web Web & Max Herre
Careless Love – Madeleine Peyroux
On Vacation – Till Brönner & Bob James
My Conception – Sonny Clark
The Complete Live At The Lighthouse – Lee Morgan
Phantasmagoria or a Different Kind of Journey – Eivind Aarset
Zebra – Charles Pasi
Maiden Voyage (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
En attendant
Marcin Wasilewski Trio
Trio '64 (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Out To Lunch (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Midnight Blue (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Sunset In The Blue (Deluxe Ed. + Bonustracks)
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue (LP)
Melody Gardot
Moanin' (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
My Conception (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Zebra
Charles Pasi
The Complete Live at the Lighthouse (8-CD Box-Set)
Lee Morgan
Zebra (LP)
Charles Pasi
