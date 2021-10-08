Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts September 2021

Jazz-Charts September 2021

Mit Pat Metheny, Nils Petter Molvaer, Marcin Wasilewski, Martin Tingvall, Herbie Hancock, Charles Pasi u. a.
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03. – 30.09.2021 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September 2021 veröffentlicht.
  1. Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) – Pat Metheny
  2. Stitches – Nils Petter Molvaer
  3. Maiden Voyage – Herbie Hancock
  4. Cat – Hiroshi Suzuki
  5. En attendant – Marcin Wasilewski Trio
  6. When Light Returns – Martin Tingvall
  7. Trio ’64 – Bill Evans
  8. Out To Lunch – Eric Dolphy
  9. Midnight Blue – Kenny Burrell
  10. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  11. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
  12. Moanin' – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
  13. Die Reaktion – The Last Jazz, Vol. II – Helge Schneider
  14. Web Max – Web Web & Max Herre
  15. Careless Love – Madeleine Peyroux
  16. On Vacation – Till Brönner & Bob James
  17. My Conception – Sonny Clark
  18. The Complete Live At The Lighthouse – Lee Morgan
  19. Phantasmagoria or a Different Kind of Journey – Eivind Aarset
  20. Zebra – Charles Pasi
