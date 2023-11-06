Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Oktober 2023
Menü
Menü
Home
Rezensionen & News
Store
Musik
Künstler
Videos
Termine
Labels
Service
Impressum
Datenschutz
Explore the World of JazzEcho:
Website
Store
Newsletter
Menü
Jazz Charts
Home
Home
Rezensionen & News
Rezensionen & News
Jazz Charts Oktober 2023
Mit Nils Landgren, Yussef Dayes, John Scofield, Vicente Archer & Bill Stewart, Joshua Redman, Laufey, Jamie Cullum, Wolfgang Muthspiel, Chris Botti u. a.
Jazz Charts Oktober 2023
06.11.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 29.09. – 02.11.23 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Oktober 2023 veröffentlicht.
Pharoah – Pharoah Sanders
Ghosts – Hania Rani
4 Wheel Drive II – Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny & Lars Danielsson With Wolfgang Haffner
Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
Uncle John’s Band – John Scofield, Vicente Archer & Bill Stewart
Where Are We – Joshua Redman
Bewitched – Laufey
Twentysomething – Jamie Cullum
Demon’s Dance – Jackie McLean
Christmas With My Friends VIII – Nils Landgren
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
An Ever Changing View – Matthew Halsall
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Herbie Nichols Trio – Herbie Nichols
Concerts (Bremen, Lausanne) – Keith Jarrett
Valleys & Mountains – Rymden feat. John Scofield
Anthology – Charlie Watts
Dance Of The Elders – Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
Vol. 1 – Chris Botti
Uncle John's Band
John Scofield
Uncle John's Band (LP)
ECM Sounds
where are we
Joshua Redman
where are we (2LP)
Joshua Redman
where are we (2LP + signed Art Card)
Joshua Redman
Twentysomething (20th Anniversary Edition 2LP)
Jamie Cullum
Twentysomething (20th Anniversary Edition Ltd. Excl. Curacao Transparent 2LP)
Jamie Cullum
Jackie McLean: Demon's Dance (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
Herbie Nichols Trio (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Solo Concerts Bremen / Lausanne (3LP)
ECM Sounds
Dance Of The Elders (LP)
Wolfgang Muthspiel
Dance of the Elders
ECM Sounds
Vol. 1
Chris Botti
Vol. 1 (LP)
Chris Botti
Vol. 1 (Ltd. Excl. Sea Blue LP + Signed Art Card)
Chris Botti
Vol. 1 (Ltd. Excl. White Label LP + Sea Blue LP + Signed Art Card)
Chris Botti
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz Charts Oktober 2023
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kontakt
Newsletter
Gewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen