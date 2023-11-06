Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Oktober 2023

Jazz Charts Oktober 2023

Mit Nils Landgren, Yussef Dayes, John Scofield, Vicente Archer & Bill Stewart, Joshua Redman, Laufey, Jamie Cullum, Wolfgang Muthspiel, Chris Botti u. a.
06.11.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 29.09. – 02.11.23 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Oktober 2023 veröffentlicht.
  1. Pharoah – Pharoah Sanders
  2. Ghosts – Hania Rani
  3. 4 Wheel Drive II – Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny & Lars Danielsson With Wolfgang Haffner
  4. Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
  5. Uncle John’s Band – John Scofield, Vicente Archer & Bill Stewart
  6. Where Are We – Joshua Redman
  7. Bewitched – Laufey
  8. Twentysomething – Jamie Cullum
  9. Demon’s Dance – Jackie McLean
  10. Christmas With My Friends VIII – Nils Landgren
  11. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  12. An Ever Changing View – Matthew Halsall
  13. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  14. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  15. Herbie Nichols Trio – Herbie Nichols
  16. Concerts (Bremen, Lausanne) – Keith Jarrett
  17. Valleys & Mountains – Rymden feat. John Scofield
  18. Anthology – Charlie Watts
  19. Dance Of The Elders – Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
  20. Vol. 1 – Chris Botti
