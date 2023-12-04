Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts November 2023

Mit Gregory Porter, John Scofield, Joshua Redman, Keith Jarrett, Nils Landgren, Laufey, Kenny Burrell, Yussef Dayes, Pharoah Sanders, Hania Rani, Till Brönner u. a.
04.12.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 03.11. – 30.11.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat November 2023 veröffentlicht.
  1. Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
  2. Christmas With My Friends VIII – Nils Landgren
  3. 4 Wheel Drive II – Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny & Lars Danielsson With Wolfgang Haffner
  4. Uncle John’s Band – John Scofield, Vicente Archer & Bill Stewart
  5. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  6. K.B. Blues – Kenny Burrell
  7. Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
  8. Bewitched – Laufey
  9. Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
  10. Ghosts – Hania Rani
  11. Pharoah – Pharoah Sanders
  12. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  13. Easterly Winds – Jack Wilson
  14. Christmas – Till Brönner
  15. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  16. Concerts (Bremen, Lausanne) – Keith Jarrett
  17. A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi
  18. Relax – Jazzed 3 – Blank & Jones & Julian & Roman Wasserfuhr
  19. Night Dreamer – Wayne Shorter
  20. Where Are We – Joshua Redman
 
