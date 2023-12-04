Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts November 2023
Jazz Charts November 2023
Mit Gregory Porter, John Scofield, Joshua Redman, Keith Jarrett, Nils Landgren, Laufey, Kenny Burrell, Yussef Dayes, Pharoah Sanders, Hania Rani, Till Brönner u. a.
Jazz-Charts November 2023
04.12.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 03.11. – 30.11.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat November 2023 veröffentlicht.
Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
Christmas With My Friends VIII – Nils Landgren
4 Wheel Drive II – Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny & Lars Danielsson With Wolfgang Haffner
Uncle John’s Band – John Scofield, Vicente Archer & Bill Stewart
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
K.B. Blues – Kenny Burrell
Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
Bewitched – Laufey
Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
Ghosts – Hania Rani
Pharoah – Pharoah Sanders
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Easterly Winds – Jack Wilson
Christmas – Till Brönner
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Concerts (Bremen, Lausanne) – Keith Jarrett
A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi
Relax – Jazzed 3 – Blank & Jones & Julian & Roman Wasserfuhr
Night Dreamer – Wayne Shorter
Where Are We – Joshua Redman
