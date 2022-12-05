Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts November 2022

Jazz-Charts November 2022

Mit Esbjörn Svensson, Domi & JD Beck, Lady Blackbird, Keith Jarrett, Norah Jones, Alice Coltrane u. a.
05.12.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.11. – 01.12.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat November 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Home.S. – Esbjörn Svensson
  2. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  3. The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
  4. 3 Generations – Nils Landgren
  5. Collected – Frank Sinatra
  6. NOT TiGHT – DOMi & JD BECK
  7. Where I’m Meant To Be – Ezra Collective
  8. Ghosts – Michael Wollny with Tim Lefebvre & Eric Schaefer
  9. Stick-Up! – Bobby Hutcherson
  10. December – Quadro Nuevo
  11. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  12. Steppin' Out! – Harold Vick
  13. Bordeaux Concert (Live) – Keith Jarrett
  14. Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  15. Blue Train – John Coltrane
  16. A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi Trio
  17. I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
  18. Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
  19. Christmas – Till Brönner
  20. Ptah The El Daoud – Alice Coltrane
