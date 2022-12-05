Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts November 2022
Menü
Menü
Home
Rezensionen & News
Store
Musik
Künstler
Videos
Termine
Labels
Service
Impressum
Datenschutz
Explore the World of JazzEcho:
Website
Store
Newsletter
Menü
Jazz-Charts
Home
Home
Rezensionen & News
Rezensionen & News
Jazz-Charts November 2022
Mit Esbjörn Svensson, Domi & JD Beck, Lady Blackbird, Keith Jarrett, Norah Jones, Alice Coltrane u. a.
Jazz-Charts November 2022
05.12.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.11. – 01.12.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat November 2022 veröffentlicht.
Home.S. – Esbjörn Svensson
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
3 Generations – Nils Landgren
Collected – Frank Sinatra
NOT TiGHT – DOMi & JD BECK
Where I’m Meant To Be – Ezra Collective
Ghosts – Michael Wollny with Tim Lefebvre & Eric Schaefer
Stick-Up! – Bobby Hutcherson
December – Quadro Nuevo
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Steppin' Out! – Harold Vick
Bordeaux Concert (Live) – Keith Jarrett
Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
Blue Train – John Coltrane
A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi Trio
I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
Christmas – Till Brönner
Ptah The El Daoud – Alice Coltrane
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
NOT TiGHT
DOMi & JD BECK
NOT TiGHT (LP)
DOMi & JD BECK
NOT TiGHT (Excl. Ltd. Pink LP)
DOMi & JD BECK
NOT TiGHT (Excl. Ltd. Pink LP + Signed Card)
DOMi & JD BECK
Bobby Hutcherson - Stick Up! (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Harold Vick: Steppin' Out! (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Bordeaux Concert
ECM Sounds
Bordeaux Concert (2LP)
ECM Sounds
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (2CD)
John Coltrane
Blue Train (Tone Poet Vinyl - Mono LP)
John Coltrane
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (Tone Poet Vinyl - Stereo 2LP)
John Coltrane
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (CD)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (2LP)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (Excl. Ltd. Gold 2LP)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (Excl. Red 2LP)
Norah Jones
Ultimate Christmas (LP)
Frank Sinatra
Ultimate Christmas
Jazz zu Weihnachten
Alice Coltrane: Ptah The El Daoud (Verve By Request LP)
Verve By Request
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts November 2022
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kontakt
Newsletter
Gewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen