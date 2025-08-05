Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Juli 2025
Jazz-Charts
Jazz-Charts Juli 2025
Mit Keith Jarrett, GoGo Penguin, Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Kokoroko, Anouar Brahem, Joshua Redman, Laufey, Dino Saluzzi u. v. a.
Jazz Charts Juli 2025
05.08.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.07. – 31.07.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat Juli 2025 veröffentlicht.
Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
GoGo Penguin – Necessary Fictions
Keith Jarrett – Th
e Köln Conc
ert
Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
Kokoroko – Tuff Times Never Last
Laufey – Bewitched
Michael Bublé – It’s Time
Keith Jarrett – New Vienna (Live)
Dexter Gordon – Landslide
Sam Rivers – A New Conception
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
Wolfgang Haffner – Life Rhythm
Ray Charles – True Genius
Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After The Last Sky
Dino Saluzzi, Jacob Young & José María Saluzzi – El Viejo Caminante
Monika Roscher Bigband – Witchy Activities And The Maple Death
Donald Byrd – Stepping Into Tomorrow
Joshua Redman – Words Fall Short
Free Orbit, Udo Lindenberg & Peter Herbolzheimer – Free Jazz Goes Underground
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
The Köln Concert (LP)
Keith Jarrett
The Köln Concert (CD)
ECM Sounds
New Vienna (2LP + Excl. Art Card)
Keith Jarrett
New Vienna (2LP)
Keith Jarrett
New Vienna
Keith Jarrett
Dexter Gordon: Landslide (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Serie
Sam Rivers: A New Conception (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Serie
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Serie
After the Last Sky (2LP + Signed Art Card)
Anouar Brahem
After the Last Sky (CD + Signed Art Card)
ECM Sounds
After the Last Sky (2LP)
Anouar Brahem
After the Last Sky (CD)
Anouar Brahem
Dino Saluzzi Trio: El Viejo Caminante
ECM Sounds
Donald Byrd: Stepping Into Tomorrow (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Serie
Words Fall Short (LP + Signed Art Card)
Joshua Redman
Words Fall Short (LP)
Joshua Redman
Words Fall Short
Joshua Redman
