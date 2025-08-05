Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Juli 2025

Jazz-Charts Juli 2025

Mit Keith Jarrett, GoGo Penguin, Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Kokoroko, Anouar Brahem, Joshua Redman, Laufey, Dino Saluzzi u. v. a.
05.08.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.07. – 31.07.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat Juli 2025 veröffentlicht.
  1. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  2. GoGo Penguin – Necessary Fictions
  3. Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert
  4. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  5. Kokoroko – Tuff Times Never Last
  6. Laufey – Bewitched
  7. Michael Bublé – It’s Time
  8. Keith Jarrett – New Vienna (Live)
  9. Dexter Gordon – Landslide
  10. Sam Rivers – A New Conception
  11. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
  12. Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
  13. Wolfgang Haffner – Life Rhythm
  14. Ray Charles – True Genius
  15. Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After The Last Sky
  16. Dino Saluzzi, Jacob Young & José María Saluzzi – El Viejo Caminante
  17. Monika Roscher Bigband – Witchy Activities And The Maple Death
  18. Donald Byrd – Stepping Into Tomorrow
  19. Joshua Redman – Words Fall Short
  20. Free Orbit, Udo Lindenberg & Peter Herbolzheimer – Free Jazz Goes Underground
 
 
