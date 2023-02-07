Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Januar 2023
Jazz-Charts Januar 2023
Mit Keith Jarrett, Esbjörn Svensson, Lady Blackbird, Domi & JD Beck, Keith Jarrett, Al Di Meola, Wolfgang Haffner, Mette Henriette u. a.
Jazz-Charts Januar 2023
07.02.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.12. – 02.02.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Januar 2023 veröffentlicht.
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
Bordeaux Concert (Live) – Keith Jarrett
Home.S. – Esbjörn Svensson
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
Oh! – Scolohofo
Blue Train – John Coltrane
San Francisco – Bobby Hutcherson feat. Harold Land
Silent World – Wolfgang Haffner
3 Generations – Nils Landgren
Drifting – Mette Henriette
NOT TiGHT – DOMi & JD BECK
The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
In The Spirit Of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini
Green Is Beautiful – Grant Green
Last Decade – Benjamin Lackner, Mathias Eick, Jérôme Regard & Manu Katché
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
