Jazz-Charts Januar 2023

Mit Keith Jarrett, Esbjörn Svensson, Lady Blackbird, Domi & JD Beck, Keith Jarrett, Al Di Meola, Wolfgang Haffner, Mette Henriette u. a.
07.02.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.12. – 02.02.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Januar 2023 veröffentlicht.
  1. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  2. Bordeaux Concert (Live) – Keith Jarrett
  3. Home.S. – Esbjörn Svensson
  4. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  5. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  6. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  7. The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
  8. Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  9. Oh! – Scolohofo
  10. Blue Train – John Coltrane
  11. San Francisco – Bobby Hutcherson feat. Harold Land
  12. Silent World – Wolfgang Haffner
  13. 3 Generations – Nils Landgren
  14. Drifting – Mette Henriette
  15. NOT TiGHT – DOMi & JD BECK
  16. The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
  17. In The Spirit Of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini
  18. Green Is Beautiful – Grant Green
  19. Last Decade – Benjamin Lackner, Mathias Eick, Jérôme Regard & Manu Katché
  20. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
