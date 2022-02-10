Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Januar 2022

Jazz-Charts
HomeHomeRezensionen & NewsRezensionen & News

Jazz-Charts Januar 2022

Mit Art Blakey, John Coltrane, Jackie McLean, Gregory Porter, Makaya McCraven, Jimmy Smith u. a.
Jazz-Charts Januar 2022
Jazz-Charts Januar 2022
10.02.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 31.12.2021 – 03.02.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Januar 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  2. First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
  3. Crescent – John Coltrane
  4. Live At the Village Vanguard – John Coltrane
  5. Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
  6. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  7. Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  8. Destination Out – Jackie McLean
  9. Waking World – Youn Sun Nah
  10. Solotude – Abdullah Ibrahim
  11. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  12. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  13. A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle – John Coltrane
  14. Relax – Jazzed 3 – Blank & Jones & Julian & Roman Wasserfuhr
  15. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
  16. Deciphering The Message – Makaya Mccraven
  17. Where Is Brooklyn? – Don Cherry
  18. On Vacation – Till Brönner & Bob James
  19. Somethin' Else – Cannonball Adderley
  20. Midnight Blue – Kenny Burrell
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts Januar 2022
ImpressumDatenschutzKontaktNewsletterGewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen