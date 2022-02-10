Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Januar 2022
Menü
Menü
Home
Rezensionen & News
Store
Musik
Künstler
Videos
Termine
Labels
Service
Impressum
Datenschutz
Menü
Jazz-Charts
Home
Home
Rezensionen & News
Rezensionen & News
Jazz-Charts Januar 2022
Mit Art Blakey, John Coltrane, Jackie McLean, Gregory Porter, Makaya McCraven, Jimmy Smith u. a.
Jazz-Charts Januar 2022
10.02.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 31.12.2021 – 03.02.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Januar 2022 veröffentlicht.
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Crescent – John Coltrane
Live At the Village Vanguard – John Coltrane
Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Destination Out – Jackie McLean
Waking World – Youn Sun Nah
Solotude – Abdullah Ibrahim
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle – John Coltrane
Relax – Jazzed 3 – Blank & Jones & Julian & Roman Wasserfuhr
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
Deciphering The Message – Makaya Mccraven
Where Is Brooklyn? – Don Cherry
On Vacation – Till Brönner & Bob James
Somethin' Else – Cannonball Adderley
Midnight Blue – Kenny Burrell
First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings
Art Blakey
First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings
Art Blakey
Crescent
"Live" At The Village Vanguard
John Coltrane
Still Rising (LP)
Gregory Porter
Still Rising - The Collection
Gregory Porter
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection
Frank Sinatra
Love For Sale
Various Artists
Love For Sale
Various Artists
Destination Out
Jackie McLean
Come Away With Me (LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me
Norah Jones
A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle
John Coltrane
A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle
John Coltrane
Sunset In The Blue
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue (Deluxe Ed. + Bonustracks)
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue
Melody Gardot
Deciphering The Message (Excl. Clear LP)
Makaya McCraven
Deciphering The Message (LP)
Makaya McCraven
Deciphering The Message
Makaya McCraven
Where Is Brooklyn?
Somethin' Else
Midnight Blue
Kenny Burrell
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts Januar 2022
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kontakt
Newsletter
Gewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen