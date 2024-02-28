Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Februar 2024

Jazz Charts Februar 2024

Mit Vijay Iyer, Norah Jones, Youn Sun Nah, Kinga Glyk, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Michael Wollny & Joachim Kühn, Abdullah Ibrahim, Yussef Dayes u. a.
04.03.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 02.02. – 29.02.2024, hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Februar 2024 veröffentlicht.
  1. Compassion – Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh & Tyshawn Sorey
  2. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  3. Elles – Youn Sun Nah
  4. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  5. Real Life – Kinga Glyk
  6. Down With It – Blue Mitchell
  7. Never A Dull Moment! (Live From Coast To Coast (1966–1967)) – Les McCann feat. Stanley Gilbert, Paul Humphrey, Leory Vinnegar & Frank Severino
  8. Bewitched – Laufey
  9. I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
  10. Duo – Michael Wollny & Joachim Kühn
  11. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  12. It’s Time – Michael Bublé
  13. Search For The New Land – Lee Morgan
  14. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  15. Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
  16. 3 – Abdullah Ibrahim
  17. The Answer – The Jakob Manz Project
  18. Ascenseur Pour L’Echafaud – Miles Davis
  19. Everything I Know About Love – Laufey
  20. Rising Son – Takuya Kuroda
