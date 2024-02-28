Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Februar 2024
Menü
Menü
Home
Rezensionen & News
Store
Musik
Künstler
Videos
Termine
Labels
Service
Impressum
Datenschutz
Explore the World of JazzEcho:
Website
Store
Newsletter
Menü
Jazz Charts
Home
Home
Rezensionen & News
Rezensionen & News
Jazz Charts Februar 2024
Mit Vijay Iyer, Norah Jones, Youn Sun Nah, Kinga Glyk, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Michael Wollny & Joachim Kühn, Abdullah Ibrahim, Yussef Dayes u. a.
Jazz-Charts Februar
04.03.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 02.02. – 29.02.2024, hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Februar 2024 veröffentlicht.
Compassion – Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh & Tyshawn Sorey
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Elles – Youn Sun Nah
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Real Life – Kinga Glyk
Down With It – Blue Mitchell
Never A Dull Moment! (Live From Coast To Coast (1966–1967)) – Les McCann feat. Stanley Gilbert, Paul Humphrey, Leory Vinnegar & Frank Severino
Bewitched – Laufey
I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
Duo – Michael Wollny & Joachim Kühn
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
It’s Time – Michael Bublé
Search For The New Land – Lee Morgan
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
3 – Abdullah Ibrahim
The Answer – The Jakob Manz Project
Ascenseur Pour L’Echafaud – Miles Davis
Everything I Know About Love – Laufey
Rising Son – Takuya Kuroda
Compassion (LP)
Vijay Iyer
Compassion
Vijay Iyer
Blue Mitchell: Down With It! (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Lee Morgan: Search for the New Land (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Ascenseur pour l'echafaud (Gatefold Deluxe LP)
Miles Davis
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz Charts Februar 2024
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kontakt
Newsletter
Gewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen