Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Februar 2022
Menü
Menü
Home
Rezensionen & News
Store
Musik
Künstler
Videos
Termine
Labels
Service
Impressum
Datenschutz
Menü
Jazz-Charts
Home
Home
Rezensionen & News
Rezensionen & News
Jazz-Charts Februar 2022
Mit Curtis Stigers, Immanuel Wilkins, Ornette Coleman, Joe Pass, John Coltrane, Stanley Turrentine, Jackie McLean, Joe Henderson, Lee Morgan u. a.
Jazz-Charts Februar 2022
10.03.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.02. – 07.03.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Februar 2022 veröffentlicht.
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
For Django – Joe Pass
Giulia – Triosence
Round Trip: Ornette Coleman On Blue Note – Ornette Coleman
Rough 'N Tumble – Stanley Turrentine
Waking World – Youn Sun Nah
This Life – Curtis Stigers
Inner Urge – Joe Henderson
Caramba – Lee Morgan
Alma – Alma Naidu
Space 1.8 – Nala Sinephro
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Crescent – John Coltrane
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
The 7th Hand – Immanuel Wilkins
Black Radio III – Robert Glasper
Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Joe Pass: For Django (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Round Trip: Ornette Coleman on Blue Note (Tone Poet Box-Set)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Stanley Turrentine: Rough & Tumble (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
This Life (LP)
Curtis Stigers
This Life
Curtis Stigers
Joe Henderson: Inner Urge (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Lee Morgan: Caramba (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
John Coltrane: Crescent (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
The 7th Hand (Excl. Col. LP)
Immanuel Wilkins
The 7th Hand (LP)
Immanuel Wilkins
The 7th Hand
Immanuel Wilkins
Still Rising (LP)
Gregory Porter
Still Rising - The Collection
Gregory Porter
Sunset In The Blue (LP)
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue (Deluxe Ed. + Bonustracks)
Melody Gardot
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Ed. 3CD)
Norah Jones
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts Februar 2022
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kontakt
Newsletter
Gewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen