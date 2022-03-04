Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Februar 2022

Jazz-Charts Februar 2022

Mit Curtis Stigers, Immanuel Wilkins, Ornette Coleman, Joe Pass, John Coltrane, Stanley Turrentine, Jackie McLean, Joe Henderson, Lee Morgan u. a.
10.03.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.02. – 07.03.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Februar 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  2. For Django – Joe Pass
  3. Giulia – Triosence
  4. Round Trip: Ornette Coleman On Blue Note – Ornette Coleman
  5. Rough 'N Tumble – Stanley Turrentine
  6. Waking World – Youn Sun Nah
  7. This Life – Curtis Stigers
  8. Inner Urge – Joe Henderson
  9. Caramba – Lee Morgan
  10. Alma – Alma Naidu
  11. Space 1.8 – Nala Sinephro
  12. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  13. Crescent – John Coltrane
  14. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  15. Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  16. The 7th Hand – Immanuel Wilkins
  17. Black Radio III – Robert Glasper
  18. Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
  19. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
  20. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
