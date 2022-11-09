Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Oktober 2022

Jazz-Charts
HomeHomeRezensionen & NewsRezensionen & News

Jazz-Charts Oktober 2022

Mit Keith Jarrett, Snarky Puppy, The Comet Is Coming, Julian Lage, Nduduzo Makhathini u. a.
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2022
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2022
09.11.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.09. – 03.11.2022.hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Oktober 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Bordeaux Concert (Live) – Keith Jarrett
  2. Collected – Frank Sinatra
  3. The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
  4. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  5. Ghosts – Michael Wollny with Tim Lefebvre & Eric Schaefer
  6. Kenny Burrell – Kenny Burrell
  7. Feelin' The Spirit – Grant Green
  8. Empire Central – Snarky Puppy
  9. Blue Train – John Coltrane
  10. Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  11. LongGone – EP – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
  12. That’s What Happened 1982–1985: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7 – Miles Davis
  13. Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam – The Comet Is Coming
  14. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  15. In These Times – Makaya Mccraven
  16. Common Ground – Robben Ford & Bill Evans
  17. View With A Room – Julian Lage
  18. In The Spirit Of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini
  19. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  20. Blue Note Re:imagined II – Various Artists
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2022
ImpressumDatenschutzKontaktNewsletterGewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen