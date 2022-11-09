Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Oktober 2022
Jazz-Charts
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2022
Mit Keith Jarrett, Snarky Puppy, The Comet Is Coming, Julian Lage, Nduduzo Makhathini u. a.
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2022
09.11.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.09. – 03.11.2022.hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Oktober 2022 veröffentlicht.
Bordeaux Concert (Live) – Keith Jarrett
Collected – Frank Sinatra
The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
Ghosts – Michael Wollny with Tim Lefebvre & Eric Schaefer
Kenny Burrell – Kenny Burrell
Feelin' The Spirit – Grant Green
Empire Central – Snarky Puppy
Blue Train – John Coltrane
Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
LongGone – EP – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
That’s What Happened 1982–1985: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7 – Miles Davis
Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam – The Comet Is Coming
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
In These Times – Makaya Mccraven
Common Ground – Robben Ford & Bill Evans
View With A Room – Julian Lage
In The Spirit Of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Blue Note Re:imagined II – Various Artists
Bordeaux Concert
ECM Sounds
Bordeaux Concert (2LP)
ECM Sounds
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Kenny Burrell: Kenny Burrell (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Grant Green: Feelin' The Spirit (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (2CD)
John Coltrane
Blue Train (Tone Poet Vinyl - Mono LP)
John Coltrane
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (Tone Poet Vinyl - Stereo 2LP)
John Coltrane
The Comet Is Coming: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
Shabaka Hutchings
The Comet Is Coming: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam (LP)
Shabaka Hutchings
The Comet Is Coming: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam (Ltd. Excl. Clear LP)
Shabaka Hutchings
The Comet Is Coming: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam (UIN Excl. Transparent Orange LP)
Shabaka Hutchings
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
View With A Room
Julian Lage
View With A Room (LP)
Julian Lage
View With A Room (Excl. White LP)
Julian Lage
In The Spirit of Ntu
Nduduzo Makhathini
In The Spirit of Ntu (2LP)
Nduduzo Makhathini
Blue Note Re:imagined II
Blue Note Re:imagined
Blue Note Re:imagined II (2LP)
Blue Note Re:imagined
Blue Note Re:imagined II (Excl. Blue 2LP)
Blue Note Re:imagined
