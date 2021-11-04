Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Oktober 2021
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2021
Mit John Coltrane, Norah Jones, Pat Metheny, BadBadNotGood, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Till Brönner u. a.
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2021
04.11.2021
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 01. – 28.10.2021. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Oktober 2021 veröffentlicht.
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle – John Coltrane
I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
Talk Memory – BadBadNotGood
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) – Pat Metheny
The All Seeing Eye – Wayne Shorter
Houses – Silje Nergaard
Lee Konitz Plays With The Gerry Mulligan Quartet – Lee Konitz With Gerry Mulligan Quartet
The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
Ready For Freddie – Freddie Hubbard
Cheek To Cheek – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Phantasmagoria or a Different Kind of Journey – Eivind Aarset
Convergence – Malia & Boris Blank
On Vacation – Till Brönner & Bob James
My Favorite Tune – Ryo Fukui
Stitches – Nils Petter Molvaer
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
When Light Returns – Martin Tingvall
