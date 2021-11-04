Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Oktober 2021

Jazz-Charts Oktober 2021

Mit John Coltrane, Norah Jones, Pat Metheny, BadBadNotGood, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Till Brönner u. a.
04.11.2021
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 01. – 28.10.2021. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Oktober 2021 veröffentlicht.
  1. Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  2. A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle – John Coltrane
  3. I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
  4. Talk Memory – BadBadNotGood
  5. Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) – Pat Metheny
  6. The All Seeing Eye – Wayne Shorter
  7. Houses – Silje Nergaard
  8. Lee Konitz Plays With The Gerry Mulligan Quartet – Lee Konitz With Gerry Mulligan Quartet
  9. The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
  10. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  11. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
  12. Ready For Freddie – Freddie Hubbard
  13. Cheek To Cheek – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  14. Phantasmagoria or a Different Kind of Journey – Eivind Aarset
  15. Convergence – Malia & Boris Blank
  16. On Vacation – Till Brönner & Bob James
  17. My Favorite Tune – Ryo Fukui
  18. Stitches – Nils Petter Molvaer
  19. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  20. When Light Returns – Martin Tingvall
