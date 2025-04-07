Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts März 2025
Jazz-Charts März 2025
Mit Keith Jarrett, Anouar Brahem, Michael Wollny, Miles Davis, Norah Jones, John Coltrane, Malia & Boris Blank, Julia Hülsmann, Regener Pappik Busch u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts März 2025
07.04.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 28.02. – 03.04.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat März 2025 veröffentlicht.
Keith Jarrett - The Köln Concert
Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After The Last Sky
Michael Wollny – Living Ghosts (Live)
Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
Malia & Boris Blank – Convergence
Regener Pappik Busch – Field Of Lights
Lady GaGa - Harlequin
Michael Bublé - It’s Time
Laufey - Bewitched
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
Hank Mobley – Third Season
Ella Fitzgerald – The Moment Of Truth: Ella At The Coliseum (Live)
Moses Yoofee Trio – MYT
Julia Hülsmann – Under The Surface
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
Joe Henderson – Multiple
Curtis Amy & Frank Butler – Groovin' Blue
Miles Davis – Miles In France 1963 & 1964 – Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol.8
