Jazz-Charts März 2025

Mit Keith Jarrett, Anouar Brahem, Michael Wollny, Miles Davis, Norah Jones, John Coltrane, Malia & Boris Blank, Julia Hülsmann, Regener Pappik Busch u. v. a. 
07.04.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 28.02. – 03.04.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat März 2025 veröffentlicht.
  1. Keith Jarrett - The Köln Concert
  2. Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After The Last Sky
  3. Michael Wollny – Living Ghosts (Live)
  4. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  5. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  6. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
  7. Malia & Boris Blank – Convergence
  8. Regener Pappik Busch – Field Of Lights
  9. Lady GaGa - Harlequin
  10. Michael Bublé - It’s Time
  11. Laufey -  Bewitched
  12. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
  13. Hank Mobley – Third Season
  14. Ella Fitzgerald – The Moment Of Truth: Ella At The Coliseum (Live)
  15. Moses Yoofee Trio – MYT
  16. Julia Hülsmann – Under The Surface
  17. Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
  18. Joe Henderson – Multiple
  19. Curtis Amy & Frank Butler – Groovin' Blue
  20. Miles Davis – Miles In France 1963 & 1964 – Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol.8
 
