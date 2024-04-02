Jazz Charts | News | Jazz-Charts März 2024

Jazz-Charts März 2024

Mit Norah Jones, Charles Lloyd, Julian Lage, Jacob Collier, Alice Coltrane u. a.
03.04.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 01.03. – 28.03.2024 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat März 2023 veröffentlicht.
  1. Visions – Norah Jones
  2. Es leuchten die Stern – Ulrich Tukur & Die Rhythmus Boys
  3. Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
  4. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  5. The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow – Charles Lloyd
  6. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  7. Speak To Me – Julian Lage
  8. Know What I Mean? – Cannonball Adderley & Bill Evans
  9. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  10. Bewitched – Laufey
  11. Tex Book Tenor – Booker Ervin
  12. The Carnegie Hall Concert 1971 (Live) – Alice Coltrane
  13. Eagle’s Point – Chris Potter & Brad Mehldau feat. John Patitucci & Brian Blade)
  14. Afric Pepperbird – Jan Garbarek Quartet
  15. It’s Time – Michael Bublé
  16. Turn It Up – Michael Kaeshammer
  17. Action – Jackie McLean
  18. I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
  19. Everything I Know About Love – Laufey
  20. Stealing Moments – Viktoria Tolstoy
Jazz-Charts März 2024
