Jazz-Charts März 2024
Mit Norah Jones, Charles Lloyd, Julian Lage, Jacob Collier, Alice Coltrane u. a.
Jazz-Charts März 2024
03.04.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 01.03. – 28.03.2024 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat März 2023 veröffentlicht.
Visions – Norah Jones
Es leuchten die Stern – Ulrich Tukur & Die Rhythmus Boys
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow – Charles Lloyd
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Speak To Me – Julian Lage
Know What I Mean? – Cannonball Adderley & Bill Evans
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
Bewitched – Laufey
Tex Book Tenor – Booker Ervin
The Carnegie Hall Concert 1971 (Live) – Alice Coltrane
Eagle’s Point – Chris Potter & Brad Mehldau feat. John Patitucci & Brian Blade)
Afric Pepperbird – Jan Garbarek Quartet
It’s Time – Michael Bublé
Turn It Up – Michael Kaeshammer
Action – Jackie McLean
I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
Everything I Know About Love – Laufey
Stealing Moments – Viktoria Tolstoy
Visions (LP)
Norah Jones
Visions (CD)
Norah Jones
Visions (Ltd. Excl. Teal Blend LP)
Norah Jones
Visions (CD + Bonustrack & Poster)
Norah Jones
Visions (Ltd. Excl. Orange Blend LP / Alternate Cover)
Norah Jones
Djesse Vol. 4
Jacob Collier
Djesse Vol. 4 (Ltd. Excl. Orange 2LP)
Jacob Collier
Djesse Vol. 4 (LP)
Jacob Collier
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow
Charles Lloyd
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (2LP)
Charles Lloyd
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (Ltd. Excl. Transparent Curaçao Blue 2LP)
Charles Lloyd
The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (Ltd. Excl. Transparent Curaçao Blue 2LP + White Label 2LP + Signed Art Card)
Charles Lloyd
Speak To Me
Julian Lage
Speak To Me (2LP)
Julian Lage
Speak To Me (Ltd. Excl. Apricot 2LP + Signed Art Card)
Julian Lage
Speak To Me (Bone 2LP / UIN + JPC Excl.)
Julian Lage
The Carnegie Hall Concert (1971) (2CD)
Alice Coltrane
The Carnegie Hall Concert (1971) (2LP)
Alice Coltrane
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Booker Ervin: Tex Book Tenor (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Jackie McLean: Action (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Afric Pepperbird (Luminessence-Serie)
Luminessence Series
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
