Jazz-Charts Juni 2025

Mit Keith Jarrett, GoGo Penguin, Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Anouar Brahem, Joshua Redman, Laufey u. v. a.
07.07.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.05. – 03.07.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat Juni 2025 veröffentlicht.
  1. Free Orbit, Udo Lindenberg & Peter Herbolzheimer – Free Jazz Goes Underground
  2. Keith Jarrett – New Vienna (Live)
  3. GoGo Penguin – Necessary Fictions
  4. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  5. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  6. Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert
  7. Wolfgang Haffner – Life Rhythm
  8. Laufey – Bewitched
  9. Michael Bublé – It’s Time
  10. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
  11. Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After The Last Sky
  12. Kenny Burrell & Art Blakey - On View at the Five Spot Cafe: Complete Masters
  13. Bill Evans – Interplay
  14. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – Still Blooming
  15. Joshua Redman – Words Fall Short
  16. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
  17. Alma Naidu – Redefine
  18. Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
  19. Bill Evans – Moon Beams
  20. Frank Sinatra – The World We Knew
 
 
