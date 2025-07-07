Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Juni 2025
Jazz-Charts Juni 2025
Mit Keith Jarrett, GoGo Penguin, Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Anouar Brahem, Joshua Redman, Laufey u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts Juni 2025
07.07.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.05. – 03.07.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat Juni 2025 veröffentlicht.
Free Orbit, Udo Lindenberg & Peter Herbolzheimer – Free Jazz Goes Underground
Keith Jarrett – New Vienna (Live)
GoGo Penguin – Necessary Fictions
Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
Keith Jarrett – Th
e Köln Conc
ert
Wolfgang Haffner – Life Rhythm
Laufey – Bewitched
Michael Bublé – It’s Time
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After The Last Sky
Kenny Burrell & Art Blakey - On View at the Five Spot Cafe: Complete Masters
Bill Evans – Interplay
Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – Still Blooming
Joshua Redman – Words Fall Short
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
Alma Naidu – Redefine
Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
Bill Evans – Moon Beams
Frank Sinatra – The World We Knew
