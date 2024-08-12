Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Juli 2024

Jazz Charts Juli 2024

Mit Al Di Meola, Pat Metheny, Götz Alsmann, Louis Armstrong, Nils Landgren, Madeleine Peyroux, Tomasz Stanko, Oded Tzur, Kamasi Washington u. a.
Jazz-Charts Juli 2024
12.08.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 28.06. – 01.08.24 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Juli 2024 veröffentlicht.
  1. Twentyfour – Al Di Meola
  2. MoonDial – Pat Metheny
  3. …Bei Nacht… – Götz Alsmann
  4. Louis In London (Live At The BBC) – Louis Armstrong
  5. Raw – Nils Landgren Funk Unit with Nils Landgren
  6. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  7. Let’s Walk – Madeleine Peyroux
  8. Bewitched – Laufey
  9. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  10. September Night – Tomasz Stanko Quartet
  11. Feels Like Home – Norah Jones
  12. Byrd Blows On Beacon Hill – Donald Byrd
  13. It’s Time – Michael Bublé
  14. My Prophet – Oded Tzur, Nitai Hershkovits, Petros Klampanis & Cyrano Almeida
  15. Odyssey Of Iska – Wayne Shorter
  16. Fearless Movement – Kamasi Washington
  17. I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
  18. Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
  19. e.s.t. 30 – Magnus Öström & Dan Berglund with Magnus Lindgren, Joel Lyssarides, Verneri Pohjola & Ulf Wakenius
  20. What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong
