Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Juli 2024
Menü
Menü
Home
Rezensionen & News
Store
Musik
Künstler
Videos
Termine
Charts
Labels
Service
Impressum
Datenschutz
Explore the World of JazzEcho:
Website
Store
Newsletter
Menü
Jazz Charts
Home
Home
Rezensionen & News
Rezensionen & News
Jazz Charts Juli 2024
Mit Al Di Meola, Pat Metheny, Götz Alsmann, Louis Armstrong, Nils Landgren, Madeleine Peyroux, Tomasz Stanko, Oded Tzur, Kamasi Washington u. a.
Jazz-Charts Juli 2024
12.08.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 28.06. – 01.08.24 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Juli 2024 veröffentlicht.
Twentyfour – Al Di Meola
MoonDial – Pat Metheny
…Bei Nacht… – Götz Alsmann
Louis In London (Live At The BBC) – Louis Armstrong
Raw – Nils Landgren Funk Unit with Nils Landgren
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Let’s Walk – Madeleine Peyroux
Bewitched – Laufey
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
September Night – Tomasz Stanko Quartet
Feels Like Home – Norah Jones
Byrd Blows On Beacon Hill – Donald Byrd
It’s Time – Michael Bublé
My Prophet – Oded Tzur, Nitai Hershkovits, Petros Klampanis & Cyrano Almeida
Odyssey Of Iska – Wayne Shorter
Fearless Movement – Kamasi Washington
I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
e.s.t. 30 – Magnus Öström & Dan Berglund with Magnus Lindgren, Joel Lyssarides, Verneri Pohjola & Ulf Wakenius
What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong
Louis In London
Louis Armstrong
Louis In London (LP)
Louis Armstrong
Louis In London (JPC Excl. Green LP)
Louis Armstrong
Wonderful World: The Best of Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong
Wonderful World: The Best of Louis Armstrong (LP)
Louis Armstrong
September Night
Tomasz Stanko
September Night
Tomasz Stanko
Donald Byrd: Byrd Blows On Beacon Hill (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Wayne Shorter: Odyssey of Iska (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
My Prophet
ECM Sounds
My Prophet (LP)
ECM Sounds
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Night Reign
Arooj Aftab
Night Reign (LP)
Arooj Aftab
Night Reign (Excl. Silver LP)
Arooj Aftab
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Feels Like Home
Norah Jones
Feels Like Home (LP)
Norah Jones
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz Charts Juli 2024
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kontakt
Newsletter
Gewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen