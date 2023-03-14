Jazz Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Februar 2023
Jazz-Charts Februar 2023
Mit Nils Wülker, Brad Mehldau, Wolfgang Haffner, Samara Joy, Johanna Summer, Lady Blackbird, Oscar Peterson u. a.
Jazz-Charts Februar 2023
14.03.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.02. – 02.03.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Februar 2023 veröffentlicht.
Closer – Nils Wülker & Arne Jansen
Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles – Brad Mehldau
Silent World – Wolfgang Haffner
Night Train – Oscar Peterson
At The Half Note Cafe, Vol. 1 – Donald Byrd
Resonanzen – Johanna Summer
Linger Awhile – Samara Joy
The Yussef Dayes Experience Live At Joshua Tree – Yussef Dayes
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Bluesnik – Jackie McLean
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
Speakin' My Piece – Horace Parlan Quintet
Blue Train – John Coltrane
Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
Bird Lives – Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band
Home.S. – Esbjörn Svensson
Where You Wish You Were – Bill Laurance & Michael League
Continuum – Nils Wülker, Münchner Rundfunkorchester & Patrick Hahn
Oscar Peterson: Night Train (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Donald Byrd: At The Half Note Cafe, Vol. 1 (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Linger Awhile (LP)
Samara Joy
Linger Awhile (Ltd. Excl. Red LP)
Samara Joy
Linger Awhile
Samara Joy
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
Jackie McLean: Bluesnik (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Horace Parlan: Speakin' My Piece (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (Tone Poet Vinyl - Stereo 2LP)
John Coltrane
Blue Train (Tone Poet Vinyl - Mono LP)
John Coltrane
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (2CD)
John Coltrane
