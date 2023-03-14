Jazz Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Februar 2023

Jazz-Charts Februar 2023

Mit Nils Wülker, Brad Mehldau, Wolfgang Haffner, Samara Joy, Johanna Summer, Lady Blackbird, Oscar Peterson u. a.
14.03.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.02. – 02.03.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Februar 2023 veröffentlicht.
  1. Closer – Nils Wülker & Arne Jansen
  2. Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles – Brad Mehldau
  3. Silent World – Wolfgang Haffner
  4. Night Train – Oscar Peterson
  5. At The Half Note Cafe, Vol. 1 – Donald Byrd
  6. Resonanzen – Johanna Summer
  7. Linger Awhile – Samara Joy
  8. The Yussef Dayes Experience Live At Joshua Tree – Yussef Dayes
  9. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  10. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  11. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  12. Bluesnik – Jackie McLean
  13. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  14. Speakin' My Piece – Horace Parlan Quintet
  15. Blue Train – John Coltrane
  16. Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  17. Bird Lives – Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band
  18. Home.S. – Esbjörn Svensson
  19. Where You Wish You Were – Bill Laurance & Michael League
  20. Continuum – Nils Wülker, Münchner Rundfunkorchester & Patrick Hahn
