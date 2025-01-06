Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Dezember 2024
Jazz-Charts Dezember 2024
Mit Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Nils Landgren, Laufey, Frank Sinatra, Diana Krall, Jon Batiste u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts Dezember 2024
07.01.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.11.2024 – 01.01.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat Dezember 2024 veröffentlicht.
Laufey - A Very Laufey Holiday: The Santa Baby Edition – EP
Vince Guaraldi – A Charlie Brown Christmas
Miles Davis - Miles In France 1963 & 1964 – Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol.8
Nils Landgren - Christmas With My Friends
Miles Davis - Kind Of Blue
Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
Laufey - Bewitched
Frank Sinatra
– Ultimate Christmas
Till Brönner - Christmas
Jon Batiste - Beethoven Blues
Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas
Lady GaGa - Harlequin
Keith Jarrett - The Köln Concert
Chet Baker - Late Night Jazz
Rolf Kühn - Fearless
John Coltrane - A Love Supreme
Michael Bublé - It’s Time
Diana Krall - Christmas Songs
Ezra Collective - Dance, No One’s Watching
A Charlie Brown Christmas [2012 Remastered & Expanded Edition]
Jazz zu Weihnachten
Christmas Wish
Gregory Porter
Christmas Wish (Excl. Gold LP)
Gregory Porter
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me
Norah Jones
Ultimate Christmas (LP)
Jazz zu Weihnachten
Ultimate Christmas
Jazz zu Weihnachten
Ultimate Christmas (JPC excl. Gold LP)
Frank Sinatra
Beethoven Blues
Jon Batiste
Beethoven Blues (LP)
Jon Batiste
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (2LP)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (CD)
Norah Jones
The Köln Concert (LP)
Keith Jarrett
The Köln Concert
Keith Jarrett
John Coltrane: A Love Supreme (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Serie
A Love Supreme (Excl. Clear LP + Prägedruck-Gatefold)
John Coltrane
Christmas Songs (Gold LP)
Diana Krall
Christmas Songs
Diana Krall
