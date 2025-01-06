Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Dezember 2024

Jazz-Charts Dezember 2024

Mit Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Nils Landgren, Laufey, Frank Sinatra, Diana Krall, Jon Batiste u. v. a.
07.01.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.11.2024 – 01.01.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat Dezember 2024 veröffentlicht.
  1. Laufey - A Very Laufey Holiday: The Santa Baby Edition – EP
  2. Vince Guaraldi – A Charlie Brown Christmas
  3. Miles Davis -  Miles In France 1963 & 1964 – Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol.8
  4. Nils Landgren - Christmas With My Friends
  5. Miles Davis - Kind Of Blue
  6. Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
  7. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  8. Laufey - Bewitched
  9. Frank Sinatra – Ultimate Christmas
  10. Till Brönner - Christmas
  11. Jon Batiste - Beethoven Blues
  12. Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas
  13. Lady GaGa - Harlequin
  14. Keith Jarrett - The Köln Concert
  15. Chet Baker - Late Night Jazz
  16. Rolf Kühn - Fearless
  17. John Coltrane - A Love Supreme
  18. Michael Bublé - It’s Time
  19. Diana Krall - Christmas Songs
  20. Ezra Collective - Dance, No One’s Watching
     
