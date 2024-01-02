Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Dezember 2023
Menü
Menü
Home
Rezensionen & News
Store
Musik
Künstler
Videos
Termine
Labels
Service
Impressum
Datenschutz
Explore the World of JazzEcho:
Website
Store
Newsletter
Menü
Jazz Charts
Home
Home
Rezensionen & News
Rezensionen & News
Jazz Charts Dezember 2023
Mit Gregory Porter, Nils Landgren, Till Brönner, Yussef Dayes, Norah Jones, John Scofield u. a.
Jazz-Charts Dezember 2023
02.01.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 01.12. – 28.12.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Dezember 2023 veröffentlicht.
Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
Christmas With My Friends VIII – Nils Landgren
Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi
Christmas – Till Brönner
Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Uncle John’s Band – John Scofield, Vicente Archer & Bill Stewart
Bewitched – Laufey
4 Wheel Drive II – Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny & Lars Danielsson With Wolfgang Haffner
It’s Time – Michael Bublé
Christmas With My Friends – Nils Landgren
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
Owl Song – Ambrose Akinmusire
December – Quadro Nuevo
The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
Extensions – McCoy Tyner
Christmas Wish
Gregory Porter
Christmas Wish (LP)
Gregory Porter
Christmas Wish (LP + Signed Art Card)
Gregory Porter
Christmas Wish (Excl. Picture Disc + Signed Art Card)
Gregory Porter
Christmas Wish (Ltd. Excl. Picture Disc)
Gregory Porter
Christmas Wish (Excl. Gold LP)
Gregory Porter
Ultimate Christmas
Jazz zu Weihnachten
Ultimate Christmas (LP)
Frank Sinatra
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (CD)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (2LP)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (Ltd. Gold 2LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Uncle John's Band
John Scofield
Uncle John's Band (LP)
John Scofield
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
McCoy Tyner: Extensions (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
The Köln Concert (LP)
Keith Jarrett
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz Charts Dezember 2023
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kontakt
Newsletter
Gewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen