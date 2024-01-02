Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Dezember 2023

Jazz Charts Dezember 2023

Mit Gregory Porter, Nils Landgren, Till Brönner, Yussef Dayes, Norah Jones, John Scofield u. a.
Jazz-Charts Dezember 2023
02.01.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 01.12. – 28.12.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Dezember 2023 veröffentlicht.
  1. Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
  2. Christmas With My Friends VIII – Nils Landgren
  3. Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
  4. A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi
  5. Christmas – Till Brönner
  6. Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
  7. I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
  8. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  9. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  10. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  11. Uncle John’s Band – John Scofield, Vicente Archer & Bill Stewart
  12. Bewitched – Laufey
  13. 4 Wheel Drive II – Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny & Lars Danielsson With Wolfgang Haffner
  14. It’s Time – Michael Bublé
  15. Christmas With My Friends – Nils Landgren
  16. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  17. Owl Song – Ambrose Akinmusire
  18. December – Quadro Nuevo
  19. The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
  20. Extensions – McCoy Tyner
