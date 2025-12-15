Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts des Jahres 2025
Jazz-Charts des Jahres 2025
Mit Keith Jarrett, Till Brönner, Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Laufey, Michael Bublé, Nina Simone, Anouar Brahem, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Tingvall Trio, Jeff Goldblum, GoGo Penguin, Lady GaGa u. a.
Jazz-Charts des Jahres 2025
16.12.2025
Für das Jahr 2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen zwischen den Monaten Dezember 2024 bis November 2025 die folgenden offiziellen Jazz-Jahres-Charts ermittelt:
Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert
Till Brönner – Italia
Norah Jones –
Come Away With Me
Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
Laufey – Bewitched
Michael Bublé – It’s Time
Keith Jarrett, Paul Motian, Gary Peacock – At The Deer Head Inn
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland- After The Last Sky
Miles Davis – Miles In France 1963 & 1964 Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol.8
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
Tingvall Trio – Pax
Laufey – A Very Laufey Holiday: The Santa Baby Edition – EP
Vinca Guaraldi – A Charlie Brown Christmas
John McLaughlin – Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2022
Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – Still Blooming
Free Orbit, Udo Lindenberg & Peter Herbolzheimer – Free Jazz Goes Underground
GoGoPenguin – Necessary Fictions
Lady GagGa – Harlequin
The Köln Concert (50th Anniversary) Ltd. Ed. 2LP + Excl. T-Shirt
Keith Jarrett
The Köln Concert (50th Anniversary) Ltd. Ed. 2LP
Keith Jarrett
The Köln Concert (LP)
Keith Jarrett
The Köln Concert (CD)
ECM Sounds
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
At the Deer Head Inn - The Complete Recordings (Limited Edition)
Keith Jarrett
I Put A Spell On You (60th Anniversary / Exkl. Spellbound Splatter Vinyl)
Nina Simone
After the Last Sky (2LP + Signed Art Card)
Anouar Brahem
After the Last Sky (CD + Signed Art Card)
ECM Sounds
After the Last Sky (2LP)
Anouar Brahem
After the Last Sky (CD)
Anouar Brahem
A Love Supreme: Mono Edition (Ltd. Ed. LP)
John Coltrane
A Love Supreme (Excl. Clear LP + Prägedruck-Gatefold)
John Coltrane
Vince Guaraldi: A Charlie Brown Christmas (Ltd. 60th Anniv. Colored LP in Folienhülle + Poster)
Jazz zu Weihnachten
Still Blooming (Excl. Green LP)
Jeff Goldblum
Still Blooming (LP)
Jeff Goldblum
Still Blooming
Jeff Goldblum
