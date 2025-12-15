Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts des Jahres 2025

Mit Keith Jarrett, Till Brönner, Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Laufey, Michael Bublé, Nina Simone, Anouar Brahem, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Tingvall Trio, Jeff Goldblum, GoGo Penguin, Lady GaGa u. a.
16.12.2025
Für das Jahr 2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen zwischen den Monaten Dezember 2024 bis November 2025 die folgenden offiziellen Jazz-Jahres-Charts ermittelt:
  1. Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert
  2. Till Brönner – Italia
  3. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  4. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  5. Laufey – Bewitched
  6. Michael Bublé – It’s Time
  7. Keith Jarrett, Paul Motian, Gary Peacock – At The Deer Head Inn
  8. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
  9. Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland- After The Last Sky
  10. Miles Davis – Miles In France 1963 & 1964 Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol.8
  11. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
  12. Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
  13. Tingvall Trio – Pax
  14. Laufey – A Very Laufey Holiday: The Santa Baby Edition – EP
  15. Vinca Guaraldi – A Charlie Brown Christmas
  16. John McLaughlin – Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2022
  17. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – Still Blooming
  18. Free Orbit, Udo Lindenberg & Peter Herbolzheimer – Free Jazz Goes Underground
  19. GoGoPenguin – Necessary Fictions
  20. Lady GagGa – Harlequin
