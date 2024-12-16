Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts 2024
Jazz-Charts 2024
Mit Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Laufey, Gregory Porter, Götz Alsmann, Lady GaGa, Nina Simone u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts 2024
16.12.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Jahrescharts für 2024 veröffentlicht.
Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
Laufey – Bewitched
Götz Alsmann – …Bei Nacht…
Michael Bublé – It’s Time
Lady GaGa – Harlequin
Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement
Nina Simone
– I Put A Spell On You
Nils Landgren – Christmas With My Friends VIII
Various Artists
– Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen
Pat Metheny – MoonDial
Norah Jones
– Feels Like Home
Miles Davis – Miles In France 1963 & 1964 – Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol.8
Frank Sinatra
– Ultimate Christmas
Al Di Meola – Twentyfour
Nils Wülker & Arne Jansen – In Concert (Live)
Vince Guaraldi – A Charlie Brown Christmas
Yussef Dayes – Black Classical Music
Norah Jones – Visions
