Jazz-Charts
Jazz-Charts 2024

Mit Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Laufey, Gregory Porter, Götz Alsmann, Lady GaGa, Nina Simone u. v. a.
16.12.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Jahrescharts für 2024 veröffentlicht.
  1. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  2. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  3. Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
  4. Laufey – Bewitched
  5. Götz Alsmann – …Bei Nacht…
  6. Michael Bublé – It’s Time
  7. Lady GaGa – Harlequin
  8. Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement
  9. Nina Simone – I Put A Spell On You
  10. Nils Landgren – Christmas With My Friends VIII
  11. Various Artists – Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen
  12. Pat Metheny – MoonDial
  13. Norah Jones – Feels Like Home
  14. Miles Davis – Miles In France 1963 & 1964 – Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol.8
  15. Frank Sinatra – Ultimate Christmas
  16. Al Di Meola – Twentyfour
  17. Nils Wülker & Arne Jansen – In Concert (Live)
  18. Vince Guaraldi – A Charlie Brown Christmas
  19. Yussef Dayes – Black Classical Music
  20. Norah Jones – Visions
