Jazz-Charts 2022
Mit Till Brönner, Al Di Meola, Norah Jones, Lady Blackbird, John Coltrane, Esbjörn Svensson, Art Blakey, Melody Gardot, Gregory Porter, Keith Jarrett u. a.
Jazz-Charts 2022
13.12.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Jahrescharts für 2022 veröffentlicht.
Christmas – Till Brönner
Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
Blue Train – John Coltrane
Home.S. – Esbjörn Svensson
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Entre eux deux – Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
Bordeaux Concert (Live) – Keith Jarrett
Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
Dream Band Live In Concert – Wolfgang Haffner
Collected – Frank Sinatra
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Idole – Peter Kraus
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (CD)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (2LP)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (Excl. Red 2LP)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (Excl. Ltd. Gold 2LP)
Norah Jones
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (2CD)
John Coltrane
Blue Train (Tone Poet Vinyl - Mono LP)
John Coltrane
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (Tone Poet Vinyl - Stereo 2LP)
John Coltrane
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings
Art Blakey
First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings
Art Blakey
Entre eux deux
Melody Gardot
Entre eux deux (LP)
Melody Gardot
Still Rising - The Collection
Gregory Porter
Still Rising (LP)
Gregory Porter
Bordeaux Concert
ECM Sounds
Bordeaux Concert (2LP)
Keith Jarrett
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection
Frank Sinatra
Ultimate Christmas
Jazz zu Weihnachten
Ultimate Christmas (LP)
Frank Sinatra
