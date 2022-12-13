Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts 2022

Jazz-Charts
HomeHomeRezensionen & NewsRezensionen & News

Jazz-Charts 2022

Mit Till Brönner, Al Di Meola, Norah Jones, Lady Blackbird, John Coltrane, Esbjörn Svensson, Art Blakey, Melody Gardot, Gregory Porter, Keith Jarrett u. a.
Jazz-Charts 2022
Jazz-Charts 2022
13.12.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Jahrescharts für 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Christmas – Till Brönner
  2. Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  3. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  4. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  5. I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
  6. Blue Train – John Coltrane
  7. Home.S. – Esbjörn Svensson
  8. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  9. Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  10. First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
  11. Entre eux deux – Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
  12. The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
  13. Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
  14. Bordeaux Concert (Live) – Keith Jarrett
  15. Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
  16. Dream Band Live In Concert – Wolfgang Haffner
  17. Collected – Frank Sinatra
  18. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  19. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  20. Idole – Peter Kraus
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts 2022
ImpressumDatenschutzKontaktNewsletterGewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen