Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts September 2025

Jazz-Charts
HomeHomeRezensionen & NewsRezensionen & News

Jazz-Charts September 2025

Mit Till Brönner, Keith Jarrett, Laufey, Bad Mehldau, Norah Jones, Joni Mitchell, John McLaughlin, Nils Petter Molvaer, Diana Krall, Chick Corea u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts September 2025
Jazz-Charts September 2025
06.10.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.08. – 02.10.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den September 2025 veröffentlicht.
  1. Till Brönner – Italia
  2. Keith Jarrett, Paul Motian, Gary Peacock – At The Deer Head Inn 
  3. Laufey – Bewitched
  4. Brad Mehldau – Ride Into The Sun
  5. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  6. Joni Mitchell – Joni’s Jazz
  7. Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert
  8. John McLaughlin – Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2022
  9. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  10. Tom Gaebel – Kleiner Junge, große Reise
  11. Tingvall Trio – Pax
  12. Nils Petter Molvaer – Khmer
  13. Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
  14. Michael Bublé – It’s Time
  15. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
  16. Ray Charles – True Genius
  17. Frank Sinatra – The World We Knew
  18. Thorsten Goods – Soul Deep
  19. Diana Krall – The Look Of Love
  20. Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 3 (Live)
 
 
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts September 2025
ImpressumDatenschutzKontaktNewsletterGewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen