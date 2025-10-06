Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts September 2025
Jazz-Charts September 2025
Mit Till Brönner, Keith Jarrett, Laufey, Bad Mehldau, Norah Jones, Joni Mitchell, John McLaughlin, Nils Petter Molvaer, Diana Krall, Chick Corea u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts September 2025
06.10.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.08. – 02.10.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den September 2025 veröffentlicht.
Till Brönner – Italia
Keith Jarrett, Paul Motian, Gary Peacock – At The Deer Head Inn
Laufey – Bewitched
Brad Mehldau – Ride Into The Sun
Norah Jones –
Come Away With Me
Joni Mitchell – Joni’s Jazz
Keith Jarrett – Th
e Köln Conc
ert
John McLaughlin – Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2022
Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
Tom Gaebel – Kleiner Junge, große Reise
Tingvall Trio – Pax
Nils Petter Molvaer – Khmer
Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
Michael Bublé – It’s Time
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
Ray Charles – True Genius
Frank Sinatra – The World We Knew
Thorsten Goods – Soul Deep
Diana Krall – The Look Of Love
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 3 (Live)
