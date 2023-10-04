Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts September 2023
Jazz Charts
Jazz Charts September 2023
Mit Yussef Dayes, Matthew Halsall, Jaimie Branch, Joshua Redman, Tingvall Trio, Laufey, Pharoah Sanders, Wayne Shorter, John Coltrane, Nina Simone, Rebekka Bakken u. a.
Jazz Charts September 2023
04.10.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 01.09. – 28.09.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September 2023 veröffentlicht.
Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
Pharoah – Pharoah Sanders
Schizophrenia – Wayne Shorter
An Ever Changing View – Matthew Halsall
Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die (world war) – Jaimie Branch
Where Are We – Joshua Redman
Let 'Em Roll – Big John Patton
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Birds – Tingvall Trio
Bewitched – Laufey
Chet Baker Sings – Chet Baker
Anthology – Charlie Watts
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy – John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy
Soul Searching – Torsten Goods
Inside: Missing Link – Volker Kriegel
Come With Fierce Grace – Alabaster DePlume
Wild Is The Wind – Nina Simone
Out Of The Afternoon – Roy Haynes Quartet
Protect Your Light – Irreversible Entanglements
where are we
Joshua Redman
where are we (2LP)
Joshua Redman
where are we (2LP + signed Art Card)
Joshua Redman
Wayne Shorter: Schizophrenia (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Wayne Shorter
Big John Patton: Let 'Em Roll (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Chet Baker Sings (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy (2LP)
John Coltrane
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy (Ltd. Excl. Orange 2LP)
John Coltrane
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy
John Coltrane
Nina Simone: Wild Is The Wind (Acoustic Sounds LP)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Roy Haynes: Out Of The Afternoon (Acoustic Sounds LP)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Protect Your Light
Irreversible Entanglements
Protect Your Light (LP)
Irreversible Entanglements
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
