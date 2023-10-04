Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts September 2023

Jazz Charts September 2023

Mit Yussef Dayes, Matthew Halsall, Jaimie Branch, Joshua Redman, Tingvall Trio, Laufey, Pharoah Sanders, Wayne Shorter, John Coltrane, Nina Simone, Rebekka Bakken u. a.
04.10.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 01.09. – 28.09.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September 2023 veröffentlicht.
  1. Black Classical Music – Yussef Dayes
  2. Pharoah – Pharoah Sanders
  3. Schizophrenia – Wayne Shorter
  4. An Ever Changing View – Matthew Halsall
  5. Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die (world war) – Jaimie Branch
  6. Where Are We – Joshua Redman
  7. Let 'Em Roll – Big John Patton
  8. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  9. Birds – Tingvall Trio
  10. Bewitched – Laufey
  11. Chet Baker Sings – Chet Baker
  12. Anthology – Charlie Watts
  13. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  14. Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy – John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy
  15. Soul Searching – Torsten Goods
  16. Inside: Missing Link – Volker Kriegel
  17. Come With Fierce Grace – Alabaster DePlume
  18. Wild Is The Wind – Nina Simone
  19. Out Of The Afternoon – Roy Haynes Quartet
  20. Protect Your Light – Irreversible Entanglements
