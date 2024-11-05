Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Oktober 2024

Jazz Charts Oktober 2024

Mit Melody Gardot, Tord Gustavsen, Norah Jones, Donald Byrd, Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Lady GaGa, Ezra Collective u. a.
05.11.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.10. – 31.10.2024, hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Oktober 2024 veröffentlicht.
  1. Lady GaGa – Harlequin
  2. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  3. Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
  4. Tord Gustavsen Trio – Seeing
  5. Melody Gardot – The Essential Melody Gardot
  6. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  7. BadBadNotGood – Mid Spiral
  8. Norah Jones – Feels Like Home
  9. Donald Byrd – Kofi
  10. Laufey – Bewitched
  11. Michael Bublé – It’s Time
  12. Nina Simone – I Put A Spell On You
  13. Nala Sinephro – Endlessness
  14. Wolfgang Haffner – Life Rhythm
  15. Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul
  16. Nils Wülker & Arne Jansen – In Concert (Live)
  17. Dorothy Ashby – Afro-Harping
  18. Pat Metheny – MoonDial
  19. Götz Alsmann – …Bei Nacht…
  20. Malia & Boris Blank – Convergence
