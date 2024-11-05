Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Oktober 2024
Jazz Charts Oktober 2024
Mit Melody Gardot, Tord Gustavsen, Norah Jones, Donald Byrd, Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Lady GaGa, Ezra Collective u. a.
Jazz Charts Oktober 2024
05.11.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.10. – 31.10.2024, hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Oktober 2024 veröffentlicht.
Lady GaGa – Harlequin
Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
Tord Gustavsen Trio – Seeing
Melody Gardot – The Essential Melody Gardot
Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
BadBadNotGood – Mid Spiral
Norah Jones – Feels Like Home
Donald Byrd – Kofi
Laufey – Bewitched
Michael Bublé – It’s Time
Nina Simone – I Put A Spell On You
Nala Sinephro – Endlessness
Wolfgang Haffner – Life Rhythm
Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul
Nils Wülker & Arne Jansen – In Concert (Live)
Dorothy Ashby – Afro-Harping
Pat Metheny – MoonDial
Götz Alsmann – …Bei Nacht…
Malia & Boris Blank – Convergence
