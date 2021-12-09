Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts November 2021
Jazz-Charts November 2021
Mit Norah Jones, John Coltrane, Gregory Porter, Makaya McCraven, Charles Mingus, Melody Gardot u. a.
Jazz-Charts November 2021
09.12.2021
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.10. – 02.12.2021 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat November 2021 veröffentlicht.
Christmas – Till Brönner
I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle – John Coltrane
Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
Deciphering The Message – Makaya Mccraven
Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus – Charles Mingus
The Black Saint And The Sinner Lady – Charles Mingus
Places And Spaces – Donald Byrd
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) – Pat Metheny
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
Funky ABBA – Nils Landgren Funk Unit
The Big Beat – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Once Upon A Time (Live In Avignon) – Eberhard Weber
6 Pieces Of Silver – Horace Silver
Christmas With My Friends VII – Nils Landgren
Talk Memory – BadBadNotGood
On Vacation – Till Brönner & Bob James
I Dream Of Christmas
Norah Jones
A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle (2LP)
John Coltrane
A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle
John Coltrane
Still Rising - The Collection (Digipack)
Gregory Porter
Deciphering The Message (Excl. Clear LP)
Makaya McCraven
Deciphering The Message (LP)
Makaya McCraven
Deciphering The Message
Makaya McCraven
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection
Frank Sinatra
Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
The Black Saint And The Sinner Lady (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Horace Silver: 6 Pieces Of Silver (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Art Blakey: The Big Beat (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Donald Byrd: Places and Spaces (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Sunset In The Blue (LP)
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue (Deluxe Ed. + Bonustracks)
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue
Melody Gardot
