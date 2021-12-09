Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts November 2021

Jazz-Charts
HomeHomeRezensionen & NewsRezensionen & News

Jazz-Charts November 2021

Mit Norah Jones, John Coltrane, Gregory Porter, Makaya McCraven, Charles Mingus, Melody Gardot u. a.
Jazz-Charts November 2021
Jazz-Charts November 2021
09.12.2021
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.10. – 02.12.2021 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat November 2021 veröffentlicht.
  1. Christmas – Till Brönner
  2. I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
  3. Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  4. A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle – John Coltrane
  5. Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
  6. Deciphering The Message – Makaya Mccraven
  7. Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
  8. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  9. Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus – Charles Mingus
  10. The Black Saint And The Sinner Lady – Charles Mingus
  11. Places And Spaces – Donald Byrd
  12. Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) – Pat Metheny
  13. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
  14. Funky ABBA – Nils Landgren Funk Unit
  15. The Big Beat – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
  16. Once Upon A Time (Live In Avignon) – Eberhard Weber
  17. 6 Pieces Of Silver – Horace Silver
  18. Christmas With My Friends VII – Nils Landgren
  19. Talk Memory – BadBadNotGood
  20. On Vacation – Till Brönner & Bob James
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts November 2021
ImpressumDatenschutzKontaktNewsletterGewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen