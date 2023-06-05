Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Mai 2023
Jazz Charts Mai 2023
Mit Dominic Miller, Ralph Towner, Freddie Hubbard, Ahmad Jamal, Kenny Wheeler, Gil Evans, Wes Montgomery u. a.
Jazz Charts Mai 2023
05.06.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 28.04. – 01.06.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai 2023 veröffentlicht.
Always On My Mind – Rebekka Bakken
Pieces Of Treasure – Rickie Lee Jones
Blue Spirits – Freddie Hubbard
Workin' With The Miles Davis Quintet – Miles Davis Quintet
Vagabond – Dominic Miller
Gnu High – Kenny Wheeler, Keith Jarrett, Dave Holland & Jack DeJohnette
Groove Connection – Jakob Manz
At First Light – Ralph Towner
Great Jazz Standards – The Gil Evans Orchestra
The Awakening – Ahmad Jamal
Everything Is Going To Be Ok – GoGo Penguin
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Smokin' At The Half Note – Wes Montgomery & Wynton Kelly Trio
Jazz Samba – Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd
Savoy – Taj Mahal
Witchy Activities And The Maple Death – Monika Roscher Bigband
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
London Brew – London Brew
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
