Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts Mai 2023

Jazz Charts
HomeHomeRezensionen & NewsRezensionen & News

Jazz Charts Mai 2023

Mit Dominic Miller, Ralph Towner, Freddie Hubbard, Ahmad Jamal, Kenny Wheeler, Gil Evans, Wes Montgomery u. a.
Jazz Charts Mai 2023
Jazz Charts Mai 2023
05.06.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 28.04. – 01.06.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai 2023 veröffentlicht.
  1. Always On My Mind – Rebekka Bakken
  2. Pieces Of Treasure – Rickie Lee Jones
  3. Blue Spirits – Freddie Hubbard
  4. Workin' With The Miles Davis Quintet – Miles Davis Quintet
  5. Vagabond – Dominic Miller
  6. Gnu High – Kenny Wheeler, Keith Jarrett, Dave Holland & Jack DeJohnette
  7. Groove Connection – Jakob Manz
  8. At First Light – Ralph Towner
  9. Great Jazz Standards – The Gil Evans Orchestra
  10. The Awakening – Ahmad Jamal
  11. Everything Is Going To Be Ok – GoGo Penguin
  12. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  13. Smokin' At The Half Note – Wes Montgomery & Wynton Kelly Trio
  14. Jazz Samba – Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd
  15. Savoy – Taj Mahal
  16. Witchy Activities And The Maple Death – Monika Roscher Bigband
  17. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
  18. London Brew – London Brew
  19. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  20. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz Charts Mai 2023
ImpressumDatenschutzKontaktNewsletterGewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen