Jazz-Charts Mai 2022
Mit Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell, Trombone Shorty, John Scofield, Lady Blackbird, Tord Gustavsen Trio u. a.
Jazz-Charts Mai 2022
07.06.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.04. – 02.06.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai 2022 veröffentlicht.
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Continuum – Nils Wülker, Münchner Rundfunkorchester & Patrick Hahn
Entre eux deux – Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
Duke Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins – Duke Ellington & Coleman Hawkins
John Coltrane And Johnny Hartman – John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman
Live At Fabrik Hamburg 1986 – Gil Evans Orchestra
Lifted – Trombone Shorty
I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
Dream Band Live In Concert – Wolfgang Haffner
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Live At The Savoy – Tom Gaebel
John Scofield – John Scofield
Shifting Sands – Avishai Cohen, Elchin Shirinov & Roni Kaspi
My Favorite Things – John Coltrane
Cicero – Zwei Leben, eine Bühne – Roger Cicero & Eugen Cicero
Moon Rappin' – Brother Jack McDuff
Two-Headed Freap – Ronnie Foster
Golden Days – Tokunbo
Opening – Tord Gustavsen Trio
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
