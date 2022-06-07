Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Mai 2022

Jazz-Charts Mai 2022

Mit Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell, Trombone Shorty, John Scofield, Lady Blackbird, Tord Gustavsen Trio u. a.
07.06.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.04. – 02.06.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  2. Continuum – Nils Wülker, Münchner Rundfunkorchester & Patrick Hahn
  3. Entre eux deux – Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
  4. Duke Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins – Duke Ellington & Coleman Hawkins
  5. John Coltrane And Johnny Hartman – John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman
  6. Live At Fabrik Hamburg 1986 – Gil Evans Orchestra
  7. Lifted – Trombone Shorty
  8. I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
  9. Dream Band Live In Concert – Wolfgang Haffner
  10. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  11. Live At The Savoy – Tom Gaebel
  12. John Scofield – John Scofield
  13. Shifting Sands – Avishai Cohen, Elchin Shirinov & Roni Kaspi
  14. My Favorite Things – John Coltrane
  15. Cicero – Zwei Leben, eine Bühne – Roger Cicero & Eugen Cicero
  16. Moon Rappin' – Brother Jack McDuff
  17. Two-Headed Freap – Ronnie Foster
  18. Golden Days – Tokunbo
  19. Opening – Tord Gustavsen Trio
  20. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
Jazz-Charts Mai 2022
