Jazz-Charts Mai 2021
Jazz-Charts Mai 2021
Mit Sons Of Kemet, Norah Jones, Dexter Gordon, Tony Allen, Andrew Hill, Vijay Iyer, GoGo Penguin, Charles Lloyd u. a.
08.06.2021
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.04. – 03.06.2021 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai 2021 veröffentlicht.
The First 50 Years Of Passport von Klaus Doldinger
Black To The Future von Sons Of Kemet
‘Til We Meet Again (Live) von Norah Jones
One Flight Up von Dexter Gordon
On Vacation von Till Brönner & Bob James
Sunset In The Blue von Melody Gardot
There Is No End von Tony Allen
Passing Ships von Andrew Hill
Out Of The Cool von The Gil Evans Orchestra
XXXX von Michael Wollny with Emile Parisien, Tim Lefebvre & Christian Lillinger
Uneasy von Vijay Iyer, Tyshawn Sorey & Vijay Iyer Trio
Bring Backs von Alfa Mist
Seven Days Of Falling von E.s.t.
GoGo Penguin von GoGo Penguin
All Rise von Gregory Porter
Genius + Soul = Jazz von Ray Charles
Somethin’ Else von Cannonball Adderley
Tone Poem von Charles Lloyd & The Marvels
Metaphysics: The Lost Atlantic Album von Hasaan Ibn Ali
Budapest Concert von Keith Jarrett
