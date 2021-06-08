Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Mai 2021

Jazz-Charts
HomeHomeRezensionen & NewsRezensionen & News

Jazz-Charts Mai 2021

Mit Sons Of Kemet, Norah Jones, Dexter Gordon, Tony Allen, Andrew Hill, Vijay Iyer, GoGo Penguin, Charles Lloyd u. a.
Jazz-Charts Mai 2021
Jazz-Charts Mai 2021
08.06.2021
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.04. – 03.06.2021 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai 2021 veröffentlicht.
  1. The First 50 Years Of Passport von Klaus Doldinger
  2. Black To The Future von Sons Of Kemet
  3. ‘Til We Meet Again (Live) von Norah Jones
  4. One Flight Up von Dexter Gordon
  5. On Vacation von Till Brönner & Bob James
  6. Sunset In The Blue von Melody Gardot
  7. There Is No End von Tony Allen
  8. Passing Ships von Andrew Hill
  9. Out Of The Cool von The Gil Evans Orchestra
  10. XXXX von Michael Wollny with Emile Parisien, Tim Lefebvre & Christian Lillinger
  11. Uneasy von Vijay Iyer, Tyshawn Sorey & Vijay Iyer Trio
  12. Bring Backs von Alfa Mist
  13. Seven Days Of Falling von E.s.t.
  14. GoGo Penguin von GoGo Penguin
  15. All Rise von Gregory Porter
  16. Genius + Soul = Jazz von Ray Charles
  17. Somethin’ Else von Cannonball Adderley
  18. Tone Poem von Charles Lloyd & The Marvels
  19. Metaphysics: The Lost Atlantic Album von Hasaan Ibn Ali
  20. Budapest Concert von Keith Jarrett
Start
Jazz-Charts
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts Mai 2021
ImpressumDatenschutzKontaktNewsletterGewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen