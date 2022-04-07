Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts März 2022

Jazz-Charts März 2022

Mit Curtis Stigers, Avishai Cohen, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lady Blackbird, Robert Glasper u. a.
07.04.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.03. – 31.03.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat März 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
  2. Ghost Song – Cécile McLorin Salvant
  3. This Life – Curtis Stigers
  4. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  5. The Latin Bit – Grant Green
  6. Golden Days – Tokunbo
  7. John McLaughlin: The Montreux Years – John McLaughlin
  8. Milt Jackson With John Lewis, Percy Heath, Kenny Clarke, Lou Donaldson & The Thelonious Monk Quintet    – Milt Jackson & Thelonious Monk Quintet
  9. Black Radio III – Robert Glasper
  10. Naked Truth – Avishai Cohen
  11. Giulia – Triosence
  12. Alma – Alma Naidu
  13. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  14. Space 1.8 – Nala Sinephro
  15. Time Waits: The Amazing Bud Powell (Vol. 4) – Bud Powell
  16. Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  17. Wanderlust – Jacob Karlzon
  18. Rough 'N Tumble – Stanley Turrentine
  19. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  20. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
