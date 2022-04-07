Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts März 2022
Jazz-Charts März 2022
Mit Curtis Stigers, Avishai Cohen, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lady Blackbird, Robert Glasper u. a.
Jazz-Charts: März 2022
07.04.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.03. – 31.03.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat März 2022 veröffentlicht.
Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
Ghost Song – Cécile McLorin Salvant
This Life – Curtis Stigers
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
The Latin Bit – Grant Green
Golden Days – Tokunbo
John McLaughlin: The Montreux Years – John McLaughlin
Milt Jackson With John Lewis, Percy Heath, Kenny Clarke, Lou Donaldson & The Thelonious Monk Quintet – Milt Jackson & Thelonious Monk Quintet
Black Radio III – Robert Glasper
Naked Truth – Avishai Cohen
Giulia – Triosence
Alma – Alma Naidu
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Space 1.8 – Nala Sinephro
Time Waits: The Amazing Bud Powell (Vol. 4) – Bud Powell
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Wanderlust – Jacob Karlzon
Rough 'N Tumble – Stanley Turrentine
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
Duke Ellington & John Coltrane (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
This Life (LP)
Curtis Stigers
This Life
Curtis Stigers
Grant Green: The Latin Bit (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Naked Truth
Avishai Cohen (Trompete)
Time Waits: The Amazing Bud Powell, Vol.4 (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Milt Jackson With John Lewis, Percy Heath, Kenny Clarke, Lou Donaldson And The Thelonious Monk Quintet (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Love For Sale
Various Artists
Love For Sale
Various Artists
Stanley Turrentine: Rough & Tumble (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Ed. 3CD)
Norah Jones
Sunset In The Blue (LP)
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue (Deluxe Ed. + Bonustracks)
Melody Gardot
