Jazz-Charts Juli 2022

Mit Al Di Meola, Wolfgang Haffner, Charles Lloyd, Bill Evans, Ella Fitzgerald, Melody Gardot u. a.
02.08.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 01.07. – 28.07.2022. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Juli 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  2. Idole – Peter Kraus
  3. Ella And Louis – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
  4. Dream Band Live In Concert – Wolfgang Haffner
  5. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  6. Entre eux deux – Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
  7. Trio 65 – Bill Evans
  8. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  9. Extension – George Braith
  10. Continuum – Nils Wülker, Münchner Rundfunkorchester & Patrick Hahn
  11. Trios: Chapel (Live) – Charles Lloyd feat. Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
  12. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  13. Preach Brother! – Don Wilkerson
  14. Ella At The Hollywood Bowl: The Irving Berlin Songbook – Ella Fitzgerald
  15. Things To Come – Regener Pappik Busch
  16. Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  17. John Coltrane And Johnny Hartman – John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman
  18. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
  19. Live At Fabrik Hamburg 1986 – Gil Evans Orchestra
  20. Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
