Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Juli 2022
Jazz-Charts Juli 2022
Mit Al Di Meola, Wolfgang Haffner, Charles Lloyd, Bill Evans, Ella Fitzgerald, Melody Gardot u. a.
Jazz-Charts Juli 2022
02.08.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 01.07. – 28.07.2022. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Juli 2022 veröffentlicht.
Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
Idole – Peter Kraus
Ella And Louis – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
Dream Band Live In Concert – Wolfgang Haffner
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Entre eux deux – Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
Trio 65 – Bill Evans
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Extension – George Braith
Continuum – Nils Wülker, Münchner Rundfunkorchester & Patrick Hahn
Trios: Chapel (Live) – Charles Lloyd feat. Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Preach Brother! – Don Wilkerson
Ella At The Hollywood Bowl: The Irving Berlin Songbook – Ella Fitzgerald
Things To Come – Regener Pappik Busch
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
John Coltrane And Johnny Hartman – John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
Live At Fabrik Hamburg 1986 – Gil Evans Orchestra
Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
Ella & Louis Again (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
Entre eux deux
Melody Gardot
Entre eux deux (LP)
Melody Gardot
Bill Evans Trio: Trio '65 (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
George Braith: Extension (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Don Wilkerson: Preach Brother! (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Trios: Chapel (LP)
Charles Lloyd
Trios: Chapel
Charles Lloyd
Ella At The Hollywood Bowl 1958: The Irving Berlin Songbook (exkl. Yellow Vinyl)
Ella Fitzgerald
Ella At The Hollywood Bowl 1958: The Irving Berlin Songbook (LP)
Ella Fitzgerald
Ella At The Hollywood Bowl 1958: The Irving Berlin Songbook
Ella Fitzgerald
Things To Come (LP)
Regener Pappik Busch
Things To Come
Regener Pappik Busch
John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Sunset In The Blue (LP)
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue
Melody Gardot
Still Rising - The Collection (Jewelcase)
Gregory Porter
Still Rising - The Collection
Gregory Porter
