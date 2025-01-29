Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Januar 2025
Jazz-Charts Januar 2025
Mit Keith Jarrett, Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Malia, John Coltrane, Nina Simone, Jon Batiste, Louis Armstrong u. v. a.
Offizielle Deutsche Jazz-Charts Januar 2025
03.02.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.01. – 30.01.25 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat Januar 2025 veröffentlicht.
Keith Jarrett - The Köln Concert
Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
Miles Davis - Kind Of Blue
Malia - One Grass Skirt To London
Laufey - Bewitched
Norah Jones - Feels Like Home
Michael Bublé - It’s Time
Paolo Fresu - Kind Of Miles
John Coltrane - A Love Supreme
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
Miles Davis - Miles In France 1963 & 1964 – Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol.8
Lady GaGa - Harlequin
Frank Sinatra - Collected
Ezra Collective - Dance, No One’s Watching
Nala Sinephro - Endlessness
Laufey - Everything I Know About Love
The Jazz Crusaders – Freedom Sound
Jon Batiste – Beethoven Blues
Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful World
Chet Baker - Chet Baker Sings
The Köln Concert (LP)
Keith Jarrett
The Köln Concert
ECM Sounds
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me
Norah Jones
Feels Like Home (LP)
Norah Jones
A Love Supreme (Excl. Clear LP + Prägedruck-Gatefold)
John Coltrane
John Coltrane: A Love Supreme (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Serie
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Serie
The Jazz Crusaders: Freedom Sound (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Serie
Beethoven Blues
Jon Batiste
Beethoven Blues (LP)
Jon Batiste
Wonderful World: The Best of Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong
Wonderful World: The Best of Louis Armstrong (LP)
Louis Armstrong
Chet Baker Sings (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Serie
