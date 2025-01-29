Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Januar 2025

Jazz-Charts Januar 2025

Mit Keith Jarrett, Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Malia, John Coltrane, Nina Simone, Jon Batiste, Louis Armstrong u. v. a. 
03.02.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.01. – 30.01.25 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat Januar 2025 veröffentlicht.
  1. Keith Jarrett - The Köln Concert
  2. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  3. Miles Davis - Kind Of Blue
  4. Malia - One Grass Skirt To London
  5. Laufey -  Bewitched
  6. Norah Jones - Feels Like Home
  7. Michael Bublé - It’s Time
  8. Paolo Fresu - Kind Of Miles
  9. John Coltrane - A Love Supreme
  10. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
  11. Miles Davis - Miles In France 1963 & 1964 – Miles Davis Quintet: The Bootleg Series, Vol.8
  12. Lady GaGa - Harlequin
  13. Frank Sinatra - Collected
  14. Ezra Collective - Dance, No One’s Watching
  15. Nala Sinephro - Endlessness
  16. Laufey - Everything I Know About Love
  17. The Jazz Crusaders – Freedom Sound
  18. Jon Batiste – Beethoven Blues
  19. Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful World
  20. Chet Baker - Chet Baker Sings
 
