Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Dezember 2022
Menü
Menü
Home
Rezensionen & News
Store
Musik
Künstler
Videos
Termine
Labels
Service
Impressum
Datenschutz
Explore the World of JazzEcho:
Website
Store
Newsletter
Menü
Jazz-Charts
Home
Home
Rezensionen & News
Rezensionen & News
Jazz-Charts Dezember 2022
Mit Till Brönner, Esbjörn Svensson, Quadro Nuevo, Domi & JD Beck, Keith Jarrett, Lady Blackbird, Norah Jones, Jazzrausch Bigband, Pharoah Sanders u. a.
Jazz-Charts Dezember 2022
02.01.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 02.12. – 29.12.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Dezember 2022 veröffentlicht.
Christmas – Till Brönner
Home.S. – Esbjörn Svensson
Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
December – Quadro Nuevo
I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
Collected – Frank Sinatra
A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi Trio
3 Generations – Nils Landgren
The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
Alle Jahre wieder! – Jazzrausch Bigband
Bordeaux Concert (Live) – Keith Jarrett
Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
Karma – Pharoah Sanders
Picture Of Heath – Chet Baker & Art Pepper
NOT TiGHT – DOMi & JD BECK
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Bring It Home To Me – Blue Mitchell
Live: Cookin' With Blue Note At Montreux – Donald Byrd
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (Ltd. Excl. 2LP)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
NOT TiGHT
DOMi & JD BECK
NOT TiGHT (LP)
DOMi & JD BECK
NOT TiGHT (Excl. Ltd. Pink LP)
DOMi & JD BECK
NOT TiGHT (Excl. Ltd. Pink LP + Signed Card)
DOMi & JD BECK
Bordeaux Concert
ECM Sounds
Bordeaux Concert (2LP)
Keith Jarrett
Live: Cookin' with Blue Note at Montreux
Donald Byrd
Live: Cookin' with Blue Note at Montreux (LP)
Donald Byrd
Live: Cookin' with Blue Note at Montreux (Ltd. Excl. Transparent Blue LP)
Donald Byrd
Pharoah Sanders: Karma (Acoustic Sounds Vinyl)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Chet Baker & Art Pepper: Picture Of Heath (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Blue Mitchell: Bring It Home To Me (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (CD)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (2LP)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (Excl. Ltd. Gold 2LP)
Norah Jones
I Dream Of Christmas / Deluxe Edition (Excl. Red 2LP)
Norah Jones
Ultimate Christmas (LP)
Frank Sinatra
Ultimate Christmas
Jazz zu Weihnachten
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts Dezember 2022
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kontakt
Newsletter
Gewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen