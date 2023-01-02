Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Dezember 2022

Jazz-Charts Dezember 2022

Mit Till Brönner, Esbjörn Svensson, Quadro Nuevo, Domi & JD Beck, Keith Jarrett, Lady Blackbird, Norah Jones, Jazzrausch Bigband, Pharoah Sanders u. a.
02.01.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 02.12. – 29.12.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Dezember 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Christmas – Till Brönner
  2. Home.S. – Esbjörn Svensson
  3. Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen – Various Artists
  4. Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
  5. December – Quadro Nuevo
  6. I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
  7. Collected – Frank Sinatra
  8. A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi Trio
  9. 3 Generations – Nils Landgren
  10. The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
  11. Alle Jahre wieder! – Jazzrausch Bigband
  12. Bordeaux Concert (Live) – Keith Jarrett
  13. Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  14. Karma – Pharoah Sanders
  15. Picture Of Heath – Chet Baker & Art Pepper
  16. NOT TiGHT – DOMi & JD BECK
  17. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  18. Bring It Home To Me – Blue Mitchell
  19. Live: Cookin' With Blue Note At Montreux – Donald Byrd
  20. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
