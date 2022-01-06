Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Dezember 2021
Jazz-Charts Dezember 2021
Mit Norah Jones, Art Blakey, John Coltrane, Bill Charlap, Gregory Porter, Makaya McCraven, Jimmy Smith u. a.
Jazz-Charts Dezember 2021
06.01.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.12. – 30.12.2021 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Dezember 2021 veröffentlicht.
Christmas – Till Brönner
I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Odyssee – A Journey Into The Light – Quadro Nuevo
A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle – John Coltrane
Christmas With My Friends VII – Nils Landgren
The Christmas Album – Till Brönner
Deciphering The Message – Makaya Mccraven
A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi Trio
On Vacation – Till Brönner & Bob James
Christmas With My Friends – Nils Landgren
Live At Venaria Reale – Paolo Conte
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
Street Of Dreams – Bill Charlap Trio
Home Cookin' – Jimmy Smith
Breathe – Dr. Lonnie Smith
