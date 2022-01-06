Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Dezember 2021

Jazz-Charts Dezember 2021

Mit Norah Jones, Art Blakey, John Coltrane, Bill Charlap, Gregory Porter, Makaya McCraven, Jimmy Smith u. a.
06.01.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.12. – 30.12.2021 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Dezember 2021 veröffentlicht.
  1. Christmas – Till Brönner
  2. I Dream Of Christmas – Norah Jones
  3. First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
  4. Ultimate Christmas – Frank Sinatra
  5. Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  6. Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
  7. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  8. Odyssee – A Journey Into The Light – Quadro Nuevo
  9. A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle – John Coltrane
  10. Christmas With My Friends VII – Nils Landgren
  11. The Christmas Album – Till Brönner
  12. Deciphering The Message – Makaya Mccraven
  13. A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi Trio
  14. On Vacation – Till Brönner & Bob James
  15. Christmas With My Friends – Nils Landgren
  16. Live At Venaria Reale – Paolo Conte
  17. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
  18. Street Of Dreams – Bill Charlap Trio
  19. Home Cookin' – Jimmy Smith
  20. Breathe – Dr. Lonnie Smith
