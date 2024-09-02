Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts August 2024
Jazz Charts August 2024
Mit Al Di Meola, Pat Metheny, Meshell Ndegeocello, Götz Alsmann, Louis Armstrong u. a.
Jazz-Charts August 2024
02.09.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 02.08. – 29.08. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat August 2024 veröffentlicht.
MoonDial – Pat Metheny
Twentyfour – Al Di Meola
No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello
…Bei Nacht… – Götz Alsmann
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Taru – Lee Morgan
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Milton + Esperanza – Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding
Louis In London (Live At The BBC) – Louis Armstrong
Medina – Bobby Hutcherson
The Look Of Love – Diana Krall
Bright Size Life – Pat Metheny
Bewitched – Laufey
Feels Like Home – Norah Jones
It’s Time – Michael Bublé
I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong
When I Look In Your Eyes – Diana Krall
Celebration, Volume 1 (Live) – Wayne Shorter
JuJu – Wayne Shorter
