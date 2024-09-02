Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts August 2024

Jazz Charts August 2024

Mit Al Di Meola, Pat Metheny, Meshell Ndegeocello, Götz Alsmann, Louis Armstrong u. a.
02.09.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 02.08. – 29.08. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat August 2024 veröffentlicht.
  1. MoonDial – Pat Metheny
  2. Twentyfour – Al Di Meola
  3. No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello
  4. …Bei Nacht… – Götz Alsmann
  5. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  6. Taru – Lee Morgan
  7. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  8. Milton + Esperanza – Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding
  9. Louis In London (Live At The BBC) – Louis Armstrong
  10. Medina – Bobby Hutcherson
  11. The Look Of Love – Diana Krall
  12. Bright Size Life – Pat Metheny
  13. Bewitched – Laufey
  14. Feels Like Home – Norah Jones
  15. It’s Time – Michael Bublé
  16. I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
  17. What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong
  18. When I Look In Your Eyes – Diana Krall
  19. Celebration, Volume 1 (Live) – Wayne Shorter
  20. JuJu – Wayne Shorter
