Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts August 2023

Jazz Charts
HomeHomeRezensionen & NewsRezensionen & News

Jazz Charts August 2023

Mit John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy, Lee Morgan, Duke Pearson, Tingvall Trio, Nina Simone, Chet Baker, Charlie Watts, Nina Simone, Rebekka Bakken u. a.
Jazz Charts August 2023
Jazz Charts August 2023
04.09.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 04.08. – 04.09.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat August 2023 veröffentlicht.
  1. Infinity – Lee Morgan
  2. Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy – John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy
  3. Chet Baker Sings – Chet Baker
  4. Birds – Tingvall Trio
  5. The Right Touch – Duke Pearson
  6. Anthology – Charlie Watts
  7. Wild Is The Wind – Nina Simone
  8. Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die (world war) – Jaimie Branch
  9. Always On My Mind – Rebekka Bakken
  10. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  11. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  12. You’ve Got To Learn (Live) – Nina Simone
  13. Dream Box – Pat Metheny
  14. The Hip Walk – Nathan Davis
  15. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
  16. Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  17. The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
  18. Live In Rosenheim – Chet Baker
  19. Blue Train – John Coltrane
  20. Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz Charts August 2023
ImpressumDatenschutzKontaktNewsletterGewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen