Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts August 2023
Jazz Charts
Jazz Charts August 2023
Mit John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy, Lee Morgan, Duke Pearson, Tingvall Trio, Nina Simone, Chet Baker, Charlie Watts, Nina Simone, Rebekka Bakken u. a.
Jazz Charts August 2023
04.09.2023
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum 04.08. – 04.09.2023 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat August 2023 veröffentlicht.
Infinity – Lee Morgan
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy – John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy
Chet Baker Sings – Chet Baker
Birds – Tingvall Trio
The Right Touch – Duke Pearson
Anthology – Charlie Watts
Wild Is The Wind – Nina Simone
Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die (world war) – Jaimie Branch
Always On My Mind – Rebekka Bakken
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
You’ve Got To Learn (Live) – Nina Simone
Dream Box – Pat Metheny
The Hip Walk – Nathan Davis
Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection – Frank Sinatra
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
Live In Rosenheim – Chet Baker
Blue Train – John Coltrane
Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
Lee Morgan: Infinity (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy (2LP)
John Coltrane
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy (Ltd. Excl. Orange 2LP)
John Coltrane
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy
John Coltrane
Duke Pearson: The Right Touch (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Chet Baker Sings (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Nina Simone: Wild Is The Wind (Acoustic Sounds LP)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
You've Got To Learn (LP)
Nina Simone
You've Got To Learn
Nina Simone
You've Got To Learn (Ltd. Excl. Magenta LP)
Nina Simone
You've Got To Learn (Excl. Bone LP)
Nina Simone
The Köln Concert (LP)
Keith Jarrett
Blue Train: The Complete Masters (Tone Poet Vinyl - Stereo 2LP)
John Coltrane
Blue Train (Tone Poet Vinyl - Mono LP)
John Coltrane
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3CD)
Norah Jones
