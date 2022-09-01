Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts August 2022

Jazz-Charts
HomeHomeRezensionen & NewsRezensionen & News

Jazz-Charts August 2022

Mit Till Brönner, DOMi & JD Beck, Wolfgang Haffner, Kokoroko, Gregory Porter, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong u. a.
Jazz-Charts August 2022
Jazz-Charts August 2022
05.09.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.07. – 01.09.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Juli 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  2. Could We Be More – Kokoroko
  3. Idole – Peter Kraus
  4. We Get Requests – The Oscar Peterson Trio
  5. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  6. That Summer – Till Brönner
  7. Dream Band Live In Concert – Wolfgang Haffner
  8. Not Tight – Domi & JD Beck
  9. Good Gastein – Friedrich Liechtenstein
  10. Adam’s Apple – Wayne Shorter
  11. Entre eux deux – Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
  12. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  13. Emergenz – Jazzrausch Bigband
  14. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  15. Unity – Larry Young
  16. Dial S For Sonny – Sonny Clark
  17. Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
  18. Ella And Louis – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
  19. The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
  20. Love for Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Start
News und Rezensionen
Jazz-Charts August 2022
ImpressumDatenschutzKontaktNewsletterGewinnspiel Teilnahmebedingungen