Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts August 2022
Jazz-Charts August 2022
Mit Till Brönner, DOMi & JD Beck, Wolfgang Haffner, Kokoroko, Gregory Porter, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong u. a.
Jazz-Charts August 2022
05.09.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.07. – 01.09.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Juli 2022 veröffentlicht.
Saturday Night In San Francisco – Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
Could We Be More – Kokoroko
Idole – Peter Kraus
We Get Requests – The Oscar Peterson Trio
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
That Summer – Till Brönner
Dream Band Live In Concert – Wolfgang Haffner
Not Tight – Domi & JD Beck
Good Gastein – Friedrich Liechtenstein
Adam’s Apple – Wayne Shorter
Entre eux deux – Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Emergenz – Jazzrausch Bigband
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Unity – Larry Young
Dial S For Sonny – Sonny Clark
Still Rising – The Collection – Gregory Porter
Ella And Louis – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
