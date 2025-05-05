Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts April 2025
Jazz-Charts April 2025
Mit Keith Jarrett, Anouar Brahem, Emil Brandqvist Trio, Jeff Goldblum, Kenny Burrell, Silje Nergaard, Branford Marsalis, Laufey, Art Pepper u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts April 2025
05.05.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.04. – 28.04.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat April 2025 veröffentlicht.
Emil Brandqvist Trio - Poems For Travellers
Keith Jarrett – The Köln Conc
ert
Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After The Last Sky
Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - Still Blooming
Kenny Burrell & Art Blakey - On View at the Five Spot Cafe: Complete Masters
Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
Silje Nergaard - Tomorrow We’ll Figure Out The Rest
Michael Bublé – It’s Time
Laufey - Bewitched
Laufey & Los Angeles Philharmonic – A Night At The Symphony: Live at the Hollywood
Art Pepper – Modern Art
Richard Galliano, Jan Lundgren & Paolo Fresu – Mare Nostrum IV
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
Michael Wollny – Living Ghosts (Live)
Branford Marsalis – Belonging
Regener Pappik Busch – Field Of Lights
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
Teddy Edwards – Sunset Eyes
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
The Köln Concert (LP)
Keith Jarrett
The Köln Concert (CD)
ECM Sounds
After the Last Sky (2LP + Signed Art Card)
Anouar Brahem
After the Last Sky (CD + Signed Art Card)
ECM Sounds
After the Last Sky (2LP)
Anouar Brahem
After the Last Sky (CD)
Anouar Brahem
Still Blooming (LP)
Jeff Goldblum
Still Blooming
Jeff Goldblum
On View At The Five Spot Café: The Complete Masters (Blue Note Tone Poet Serie)
Kenny Burrell
On View At The Five Spot Cafe: Complete Masters
Kenny Burrell
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Art Pepper: Modern Art (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Serie
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Serie
Belonging (Excl. Petrol Col. 2LP)
Branford Marsalis
Belonging (2LP)
Branford Marsalis
Belonging
Branford Marsalis
A Love Supreme (Excl. Clear LP + Prägedruck-Gatefold)
John Coltrane
John Coltrane: A Love Supreme (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Serie
Field Of Lights (Ltd. signierte 1LP schwarz)
Regener Pappik Busch
Field Of Lights (Ltd. signierte CD im Mintpack)
Regener Pappik Busch
Field Of Lights
Regener Pappik Busch
Field Of Lights
Regener Pappik Busch
Teddy Edwards: Sunset Eyes (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Serie
