Jazz-Charts April 2025

Mit Keith Jarrett, Anouar Brahem, Emil Brandqvist Trio, Jeff Goldblum, Kenny Burrell, Silje Nergaard, Branford Marsalis, Laufey, Art Pepper u. v. a.
05.05.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.04. – 28.04.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat April 2025 veröffentlicht.
  1. Emil Brandqvist Trio - Poems For Travellers
  2. Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert
  3. Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After The Last Sky
  4. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - Still Blooming
  5. Kenny Burrell & Art Blakey - On View at the Five Spot Cafe: Complete Masters
  6. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  7. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  8. Silje Nergaard -  Tomorrow We’ll Figure Out The Rest
  9. Michael Bublé – It’s Time
  10. Laufey -  Bewitched
  11. Laufey & Los Angeles Philharmonic – A Night At The Symphony: Live at the Hollywood
  12. Art Pepper – Modern Art
  13. Richard Galliano, Jan Lundgren & Paolo Fresu – Mare Nostrum IV
  14. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
  15. Michael Wollny – Living Ghosts (Live)
  16. Branford Marsalis – Belonging
  17. Regener Pappik Busch – Field Of Lights
  18. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
  19. Teddy Edwards – Sunset Eyes
  20. Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
 
 
