Jazz-Charts April 2022
Jazz-Charts April 2022
Mit Curtis Stigers, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lady Blackbird, Gregory Porter u. a.
Jazz-Charts: April 2022
02.05.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 01.04. – 28.04.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat April 2022 veröffentlicht.
Out Of The Blue – Sonny Red
Curtain Call – Hank Mobley & Sonny Clark
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Live At Fabrik Hamburg 1986 – Gil Evans Orchestra
Tippin' The Scales – Jackie McLean
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
This Life – Curtis Stigers
Opening – Tord Gustavsen Trio
Blue Light 'Til Dawn – Cassandra Wilson
Bossa, Ballads and Blues – The Bassface Swing Trio feat. Bruno Müller
Ghost Song – Cécile McLorin Salvant
Golden Days – Tokunbo
Gold – Alabaster DePlume
Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
John McLaughlin: The Montreux Years – John McLaughlin
Water – Gregory Porter
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
Twenty One – Geri Allen
Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
Sonny Red: Out Of The Blue (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Hank Mobley - Curtain Call (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Jackie McLean: Tippin' The Scales (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Geri Allen Trio: Twenty One (Blue Note Classic Vinyl 2LP)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Cassandra Wilson: Blue Light 'Til Dawn (Blue Note Classic Vinyl)
Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Duke Ellington & John Coltrane (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Water (2LP)
Gregory Porter
Water (Ltd. Transparent 2LP)
Gregory Porter
Water
Gregory Porter
Opening
Tord Gustavsen
This Life (LP)
Curtis Stigers
This Life
Curtis Stigers
Love For Sale
Various Artists
Love For Sale
Various Artists
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Deluxe Ed. 3CD)
Norah Jones
Sunset In The Blue (LP)
Melody Gardot
Sunset In The Blue (Deluxe Ed. + Bonustracks)
Melody Gardot
