Jazz-Charts April 2022

Mit Curtis Stigers, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lady Blackbird, Gregory Porter u. a.
02.05.2022
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 01.04. – 28.04.2022 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat April 2022 veröffentlicht.
  1. Out Of The Blue – Sonny Red
  2. Curtain Call – Hank Mobley & Sonny Clark
  3. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  4. Live At Fabrik Hamburg 1986 – Gil Evans Orchestra
  5. Tippin' The Scales – Jackie McLean
  6. Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  7. This Life – Curtis Stigers
  8. Opening – Tord Gustavsen Trio
  9. Blue Light 'Til Dawn – Cassandra Wilson
  10. Bossa, Ballads and Blues – The Bassface Swing Trio feat. Bruno Müller
  11. Ghost Song – Cécile McLorin Salvant
  12. Golden Days – Tokunbo
  13. Gold – Alabaster DePlume
  14. Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
  15. John McLaughlin: The Montreux Years – John McLaughlin
  16. Water – Gregory Porter
  17. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  18. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  19. Twenty One – Geri Allen
  20. Sunset In The Blue – Melody Gardot
