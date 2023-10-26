Jacob Collier – “Little Blue” ganz groß

Ein Song der Mut machen soll. In “Little Blue” singt Jacob Collier: „Don’t be afraid of the dark in your heart, you’re gonna find a way to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders, you’re gonna find a way home”. Als Single aus seinem im kommenden Jahr erscheinenden Album „Djesse Vol. 4“ hatte Collier den Song ursprünglich als Duett mit Brandi Carlile aufgenommen. Jetzt lässt er direkt darauf eine zweite Version folgen, die es in sich hat: live aufgenommen und von einem Chor aus Fans begleitet.

Schon 1 Million mal wurde die Version allein auf YouTube angeschaut, die Collier mit den Mahogany Sessions produzierte, einem in London ansässigen YouTube-Kanal, der 2009 aus einem erfolgreichen Musik-Blog hervorging. Das Video wird von den Mahogany Sessions so angekündigt: „On this sun-filled day in September, Jacob invited a group of fans to meet him at the Heritage & Arts Centre in Bow, London, for a special, Audience-Choir-inspired rendition of his new single, Little Blue. Thanks to all who came, in their bluest attire, learned the song that day and sang so beautifully. All audio was recorded live – JC had a hidden lav mic in the front of his hat :-)”.