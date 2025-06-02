Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Mai 2025
Jazz-Charts Mai 2025
Mit Keith Jarrett, Jeff Goldblum, Anouar Brahem, Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Laufey, Michael Bublé, Kenny Burrell & Art Blakey, Bennie Maupin u. v. a.
Jazz-Charts Mai 2025
02.06.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 02.05. – 29.05.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat Mai 2025 veröffentlicht.
Keith Jarrett – The Köln Conc
ert
Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - Still Blooming
Alma Naidu – Redefine
Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After The Last Sky
Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
Laufey - Bewitched
Michael Bublé – It’s Time
Kenny Burrell & Art Blakey - On View at the Five Spot Cafe: Complete Masters
Emil Brandqvist Trio – Poems For Travellers
Silje Nergaard - Tomorrow We’ll Figure Out The Rest
Grachan Moncur III – Some Other Stuff
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
Bennie Maupin – The Jewel In The Lotus
Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
Joe Lovano & Marcin Wasilewski Trio – Homage
Leo Parker – Rollin' With Leo
Emma-Jean Thackray – Weirdo
Frank Sinatra – The World We Knew
