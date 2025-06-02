Jazz-Charts | News | Jazz-Charts Mai 2025

Jazz-Charts Mai 2025

Mit Keith Jarrett, Jeff Goldblum, Anouar Brahem, Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Laufey, Michael Bublé, Kenny Burrell & Art Blakey, Bennie Maupin u. v. a.
02.06.2025
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 02.05. – 29.05.2025 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Charts für den Monat Mai 2025 veröffentlicht.
  1. Keith Jarrett – The Köln Concert
  2. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - Still Blooming
  3. Alma Naidu – Redefine
  4. Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland – After The Last Sky
  5. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me
  6. Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue
  7. Laufey -  Bewitched
  8. Michael Bublé – It’s Time
  9. Kenny Burrell & Art Blakey - On View at the Five Spot Cafe: Complete Masters
  10. Emil Brandqvist Trio – Poems For Travellers
  11. Silje Nergaard -  Tomorrow We’ll Figure Out The Rest
  12. Grachan Moncur III – Some Other Stuff
  13. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You
  14. Bennie Maupin – The Jewel In The Lotus
  15. Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
  16. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
  17. Joe Lovano & Marcin Wasilewski Trio – Homage
  18. Leo Parker – Rollin' With Leo
  19. Emma-Jean Thackray – Weirdo
  20. Frank Sinatra – The World We Knew
 
 
