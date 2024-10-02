Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts September 2024

Jazz Charts September 2024

Mit Nils Wülker, Wolfgang Haffner, Pat Metheny, Galliano, Laufey, Ezra Collective u. a.
08.10.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.08. – 01.10.2024, hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September 2024 veröffentlicht.
  1. In Concert (Live) – Nils Wülker & Arne Jansen
  2. Life Rhythm – Wolfgang Haffner
  3. Endlessness – Nala Sinephro
  4. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
  5. Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
  6. MoonDial – Pat Metheny
  7. Halfway Somewhere – Galliano
  8. Bewitched – Laufey
  9. Dance, No One’s Watching – Ezra Collective
  10. Feels Like Home – Norah Jones
  11. It’s Time – Michael Bublé
  12. I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
  13. …Bei Nacht… – Götz Alsmann
  14. Twentyfour – Al Di Meola
  15. Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
  16. Sweet Rain – Stan Getz
  17. What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong
  18. The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
  19. Let Freedom Ring – Jackie McLean
  20. Good Friday Blues – The Modest Jazz Trio
