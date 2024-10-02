Jazz Charts | News | Jazz Charts September 2024
Jazz Charts September 2024
Mit Nils Wülker, Wolfgang Haffner, Pat Metheny, Galliano, Laufey, Ezra Collective u. a.
Jazz-Charts September
08.10.2024
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.08. – 01.10.2024, hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September 2024 veröffentlicht.
In Concert (Live) – Nils Wülker & Arne Jansen
Life Rhythm – Wolfgang Haffner
Endlessness – Nala Sinephro
Come Away With Me – Norah Jones
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
MoonDial – Pat Metheny
Halfway Somewhere – Galliano
Bewitched – Laufey
Dance, No One’s Watching – Ezra Collective
Feels Like Home – Norah Jones
It’s Time – Michael Bublé
I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
…Bei Nacht… – Götz Alsmann
Twentyfour – Al Di Meola
Black Acid Soul – Lady Blackbird
Sweet Rain – Stan Getz
What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong
The Köln Concert – Keith Jarrett
Let Freedom Ring – Jackie McLean
Good Friday Blues – The Modest Jazz Trio
Stan Getz: Sweet Rain (Acoustic Sounds LP)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Jackie McLean: Let Freedom Ring (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
The Modest Jazz Trio: Good Friday Blues (Tone Poet Vinyl)
Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Wonderful World: The Best of Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong
Wonderful World: The Best of Louis Armstrong (LP)
Louis Armstrong
The Köln Concert
Keith Jarrett
The Köln Concert (LP)
Keith Jarrett
Nina Simone: I Put A Spell On You (Acoustic Sounds)
Verve Acoustic Sounds Series
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary Ltd. Super Deluxe Edition 4LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me (20th Anniversary LP)
Norah Jones
Come Away With Me ( 20th Anniversary)
Norah Jones
Feels Like Home (LP)
Norah Jones
Feels Like Home
Norah Jones
