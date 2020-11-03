Melody Gardot Video "C'est Magnifique feat. António Zambujo"
Jazz Newsletter
Top Video
Artikel
03.11.2020
Jazz-Charts
Jazz-Charts
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2020
Die Jazz-Charts im Oktober mit Ella Fitzgerald, Gregory Porter, Diana Krall, Melody Gardot, Norah Jones, Keith Jarrett, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Terje Rypdal u.a.
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2020
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 02.10. - 29.10.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Oktober 2020 veröffentlicht.
- All Rise von Gregory Porter
- This Dream Of You von Diana Krall
- Sunset In The Blue von Melody Gardot
- Dance von Tingvall Trio
- Mondenkind von Michael Wollny
- The Lost Berlin Tapes von Ella Fitzgerald
- Blue Note Re:imagined
- Pick Me Up Off The Floor von Norah Jones
- A Love Supreme von John Coltrane
- Ballads von John Coltrane
- Source von Nubya Garcia
- Space Sailors von Rymden, Bugge Wesseltoft & Magnus Öström with Dan Berglund
- Suite: April 2020 von Brad Mehldau
- Go von Nils Wülker
- Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
- Palo Alto (Live At Palo Alto High Scool/Palo Alto, CA – 1968) von Thelonious Monk
- Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
- Munich 2016 von Keith Jarrett
- Conspiracy von Terje Rypdal
- Der Baum vor meinem Fenster von Susan Weinert Rainbow Trio