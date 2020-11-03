Jazz Newsletter

Wir versenden wöchentlich den aktuellen Jazzecho Newsletter. Um keine Neuigkeit zu verpassen, können Sie sich gern hier mit Ihrer eMail-Adresse registrieren. Der Newsletter kann jederzeit wieder abbestellt werden.

Mit dem Klick auf „OK“ bestätigen Sie, dass Sie Newsletter von uns erhalten möchten. Sie können Ihre Einwilligung jederzeit für die Zukunft widerrufen. Infos zum Umgang mit persönlichen Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

OK

Labels

Im Bereich Labels finden Sie Informationen zu den wichtigsten und bekannstesten Jazzlabels der Welt:
Blue Note Logo ButtonBlue Note Verve Logo ButtonVerve ECM
EmArcy Records Logo ButtonEmArcy Impulse! Logo ButtonImpulse

Artikel

03.11.2020
Jazz-Charts

Jazz-Charts Oktober 2020

Die Jazz-Charts im Oktober mit Ella Fitzgerald, Gregory Porter, Diana Krall, Melody Gardot, Norah Jones, Keith Jarrett, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Terje Rypdal u.a.

Jazz-Charts, Jazz-Charts Oktober 2020 Jazz-Charts Oktober 2020

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 02.10. - 29.10.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Oktober 2020 veröffentlicht.

  1. All Rise von Gregory Porter
  2. This Dream Of You von Diana Krall
  3. Sunset In The Blue von Melody Gardot
  4. Dance von Tingvall Trio
  5. Mondenkind von Michael Wollny
  6. The Lost Berlin Tapes von Ella Fitzgerald
  7. Blue Note Re:imagined
  8. Pick Me Up Off The Floor von Norah Jones
  9. A Love Supreme von John Coltrane
  10. Ballads von John Coltrane
  11. Source von Nubya Garcia
  12. Space Sailors von Rymden, Bugge Wesseltoft & Magnus Öström with Dan Berglund
  13. Suite: April 2020 von Brad Mehldau
  14. Go von Nils Wülker
  15. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
  16. Palo Alto (Live At Palo Alto High Scool/Palo Alto, CA – 1968) von Thelonious Monk
  17. Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
  18. Munich 2016 von Keith Jarrett
  19. Conspiracy von Terje Rypdal
  20. Der Baum vor meinem Fenster von Susan Weinert Rainbow Trio
Alle News von Jazz-Charts anzeigen