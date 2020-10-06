Jazz Newsletter
Jazz-Charts September 2020
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.09. - 01.10.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September 2020 veröffentlicht.
- All Rise von Gregory Porter
- This Dream Of You von Diana Krall
- Mondenkind von Michael Wollny
- Go von Nils Wülker
- Space Sailors von Rymden, Bugge Wesseltoft & Magnus Öström with Dan Berglund
- Pick Me Up Off The Floor von Norah Jones
- Conspiracy von Terje Rypdal
- Palo Alto (Live At Palo Alto High Scool/Palo Alto, CA – 1968) von Thelonious Monk
- Source von Nubya Garcia
- The Kicker von Bobby Hutcherson
- Suite: April 2020 von Brad Mehldau
- Taste Of Honey von Ulf Wakenius Trio
- Abrazo von Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien
- Blackbirds von Bettye LaVette
- Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
- SulaMadiana von Mino Cinelu & Nils Petter Molvær
- Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
- Live In Hamburg 1981 von Benny Goodman
- Valentine von Bill Frisell
- That's Where It's At von Stanley Turrentine