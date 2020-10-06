Jazz Newsletter

Artikel

06.10.2020
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts September 2020

Die Jazz-Charts im August mit Thelonious Monk, Diana Krall, Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Bettye LaVette, Bill Frisell, Terje Rypdal, u. a.

Jazz Charts, Jazz-Charts September 2020 Jazz-Charts September 2020

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.09. - 01.10.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September 2020 veröffentlicht.

  1. All Rise von Gregory Porter
  2. This Dream Of You von Diana Krall
  3. Mondenkind von Michael Wollny
  4. Go von Nils Wülker
  5. Space Sailors von Rymden, Bugge Wesseltoft & Magnus Öström with Dan Berglund
  6. Pick Me Up Off The Floor von Norah Jones
  7. Conspiracy von Terje Rypdal
  8. Palo Alto (Live At Palo Alto High Scool/Palo Alto, CA – 1968) von Thelonious Monk
  9. Source von Nubya Garcia
  10. The Kicker von Bobby Hutcherson
  11. Suite: April 2020 von Brad Mehldau
  12. Taste Of Honey von Ulf Wakenius Trio
  13. Abrazo von Vincent Peirani & Emile Parisien
  14. Blackbirds von Bettye LaVette
  15. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
  16. SulaMadiana von Mino Cinelu & Nils Petter Molvær
  17. Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
  18. Live In Hamburg 1981 von Benny Goodman
  19. Valentine von Bill Frisell
  20. That's Where It's At von Stanley Turrentine
