08.09.2020
Jazz Charts
Jazz-Charts August 2020
Die Jazz-Charts im August mit Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Bettye LaVette, Art Blakey, GoGo Penguin, Bill Frisell, John Scofield u. a.
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 31.07. - 03.09.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat August 2020 veröffentlicht.
- All Rise von Gregory Porter
- Pick Me Up Off The Floor von Norah Jones
- Schumann Kaleidoskop von Johanna Summer
- Source von Nubya Garcia
- Valentine von Bill Frisell
- RoundAgain von Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
- Just Coolin' von Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
- Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
- Wu Hen von Kamaal Williams
- Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
- Blackbirds von Bettye LaVette
- Tricycle von Flim & The BB's
- Shaman! von Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
- GoGo Penguin von GoGo Penguin
- Swallow Tales von John Scofield, Steve Swallow & Bill Stewart
- Taste of Honey von Ulf Wakenius Trio
- Motherhood von Klaus Doldinger's Passport
- From This Place von Pat Metheny
- Bitches Brew von Miles Davis
- Silje Nergaard von Silje Nergaard