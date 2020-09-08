Jazz Newsletter

Wir versenden wöchentlich den aktuellen Jazzecho Newsletter. Um keine Neuigkeit zu verpassen, können Sie sich gern hier mit Ihrer eMail-Adresse registrieren. Der Newsletter kann jederzeit wieder abbestellt werden.

Mit dem Klick auf „OK“ bestätigen Sie, dass Sie Newsletter von uns erhalten möchten. Sie können Ihre Einwilligung jederzeit für die Zukunft widerrufen. Infos zum Umgang mit persönlichen Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

OK

Labels

Im Bereich Labels finden Sie Informationen zu den wichtigsten und bekannstesten Jazzlabels der Welt:
Blue Note Logo ButtonBlue Note Verve Logo ButtonVerve ECM
EmArcy Records Logo ButtonEmArcy Impulse! Logo ButtonImpulse

Artikel

08.09.2020
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts August 2020

Die Jazz-Charts im August mit Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Bettye LaVette, Art Blakey, GoGo Penguin, Bill Frisell, John Scofield u. a.

Jazz Charts, Jazz-Charts August 2020 Jazz Charts August 2020

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 31.07. - 03.09.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat August 2020 veröffentlicht.

  1. All Rise von Gregory Porter
  2. Pick Me Up Off The Floor von Norah Jones
  3. Schumann Kaleidoskop von Johanna Summer
  4. Source von Nubya Garcia
  5. Valentine von Bill Frisell
  6. RoundAgain von Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
  7. Just Coolin' von Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
  8. Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
  9. Wu Hen von Kamaal Williams
  10. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
  11. Blackbirds von Bettye LaVette
  12. Tricycle von Flim & The BB's
  13. Shaman! von Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
  14. GoGo Penguin von GoGo Penguin
  15. Swallow Tales von John Scofield, Steve Swallow & Bill Stewart
  16. Taste of Honey von Ulf Wakenius Trio
  17. Motherhood von Klaus Doldinger's Passport
  18. From This Place von Pat Metheny
  19. Bitches Brew von Miles Davis
  20. Silje Nergaard von Silje Nergaard

Alle News von Jazz Charts anzeigen